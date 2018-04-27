NBA Playoffs 2018: Celtics vs. Bucks Game 6 score, series schedule, TV channel, online stream
The Celtics will have to defend home court in Game 7 on Saturday
After a ho-hum Game 5, Giannis Antetokounmpo came to play in front of the home crowd in Thursday's Game 6. The Greek Freak scored 31 points to lead his Bucks to a win, and force a Game 7 in Boston on Saturday. The Celtics continued to crawl back into it, but Milwaukee had an answer at every turn, setting the stage for an epic winner-take-all battle this weekend.
The Celtics, 55-27 to finish the regular season, locked up the No. 2 seed in the East despite a campaign filled with all sorts of injuries, including season-enders to Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving. As for the Bucks, they finished seventh and with a record of 44-38. It was a tumultuous season, filled with injuries and a coaching change, but managed to return to the playoffs for a second straight season.
No. 2 Boston Celtics (55-27) vs. No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks (44-38)
How to Watch Game 7
- Date: Saturday, April 28
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: TNT
- Live stream: TNTDrama.com or TNT App
Playoff series schedule
- Game 1 in Boston: Celtics 113, Bucks 107 (OT) | Maloney: Celtics win after crazy sequence
- Game 2 in Boston: Celtics 120, Bucks 106 | Herbert: Giannis, Middleton can't beat Celtics by themselves
- Game 3 in Milwaukee: Bucks 116, Celtics 92 | Maloney: Bucks' role players dominate
- Game 4 in Milwaukee: Bucks 104, Celtics 102 | Maloney: Celtics' loss teaches valuable lessons
- Game 5 in Boston: Celtics 92, Bucks 87
- Game 6 in Milwaukee: Bucks 97, Celtics 86
- Game 7 in Boston: Saturday, April 28, 8 p.m. ET, TNT
Regular season series: Tied 2-2
Last season's playoff results: The Celtics were eliminated in the Eastern Conference finals by the Cleveland Cavaliers; the Bucks were knocked out in the first round by the Toronto Raptors
Injury report: The Celtics' Gordon Hayward, Kyrie Irving and Daniel Theis are out for the season; Marcus Smart returned in Game 5 after missing six weeks. Bucks center John Henson has been out of the lineup with back issues.
Boston Celtics projected starting lineup: G Terry Rozier; G Jaylen Brown; F Jayson Tatum; F Al Horford; F Semi Ojeleye
Milwaukee Bucks projected starting lineup: G Eric Bledsoe; G Tony Snell; F Khris Middleton; F Giannis Antetokounmpo; C Thon Maker
Boston wins if ...
They're able to get enough offensive production. Even with the injuries, the Celtics have still been a strong defensive team, and there's little doubt that end of the floor will be a problem. But without Hayward and Irving -- as well as Smart, who is known more for his defense but is big on the offensive end too -- the Celtics are going to have trouble scoring points. If their youngsters are able to handle the increased pressure of the playoffs and put points on the board, they can win this series.
Milwaukee wins if ...
Giannis takes over and the Bucks' defense stifles the Celtics. The Greek Freak will be the most talented player on the floor, and the Bucks need him to play like it. There's no reason to expect him to play poorly, but the Bucks can't afford any off nights from their star in this series. In addition, they'll need their defense -- which has been bad at times this season -- to step up and stifle the shorthanded Celtics.
SportsLine projections
According to SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh, the Celtics have a 51.2 percent chance to win the conference and a 9.4 percent chance of reaching the conference finals. SportsLine will have game-by-game gambling advice for every playoff series here.
2018 NBA Playoff Bracket
-
NBA playoffs scores for each series
The first round of the NBA postseason is kicking into high gear, and we've got the scores from...
-
Bucks vs. Celtics: LIVE updates, score
Boston will try to close the series out on the road, while Milwaukee will attempt to force...
-
Curry practices, questionable for Game 1
Curry, who hasn't played since March 23, missed the entire first-round series against the...
-
NBA playoffs injury tracker
Keeping track of all the injury updates for every NBA playoff series
-
NBA: Refs missed goaltend call on LeBron
LeBron's block on Oladipo should have been called goaltending, according to the Last Two Minute...
-
NBA Mock Draft: Young to Magic at No. 5
Arizona's DeAndre Ayton goes No. 1 over Duke's Marvin Bagley in Reid Forgrave's latest mock...