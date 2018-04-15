NBA playoffs 2018: Celtics vs. Bucks live updates, schedule, scores, highlights, bracket, news, analysis

The NBA Playoffs got off to a great start on Saturday, but Sunday has a pretty good chance to top the excitement. LeBron James is in action and he will try to continue his streak of dominance in the opening round. Rising stars like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Victor Oladipo will look to set their mark. The Timberwolves are making their first playoff appearance in over a decade and James Harden is right there to spoil it.

This is going to be a fun day of basketball with a lot going on so be sure to follow our live blog to keep up with everything. Make sure to stick around, because we'll have all the highlights and analysis you could ever need.

NBA playoff scores for Sunday, April 15

Game 1: Bucks vs. Celtics

Brad Stevens is planning on shortening his rotation as the Celtics enter the postseason. An interesting decision, because one of the advantages the Celtics have over a lot of teams is their depth. However, with the amount of injuries they've been facing, Stevens probably doesn't have much choice in the matter. Via MassLive:

"No change from the standpoint that you're probably only going to play an eight, nine, briefly 10-person group," Stevens said. "You know your guys that played the most minutes in the past are probably going to play a bit more. But that doesn't change regardless if you have 15 available and healthy or 11. So it doesn't really change it now."

It will be interesting to see how Stevens plans to approach this series against Antetokounmpo and the Bucks while missing so many key players.

Game 1: Thunder vs. Jazz

According to Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports, Corey Brewer is on track to play for the Thunder in Game 1 against the Jazz. Brewer is someone the Thunder rely on for a lot of energy when he's on the floor.

Sources: OKC starter Corey Brewer (sprained right knee) remains on track to play in Game 1 today against the Jazz. https://t.co/ilYBxtQmPM — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 15, 2018

We'll have to wait and see if the Thunder choose to start Brewer or bring him off the bench if he does play.

