NBA Playoffs 2018: Celtics vs. Cavaliers Game 3 score, series schedule, TV channel, online stream

Hey, those are the Cavs we saw against the Raptors. LeBron James was brilliant, but it was a full team effort that earned Cleveland a big 116-86 Game 3 win over the Celtics on Saturday. Now they'll look to do the same thing during Game 4 on Monday.

Cleveland dealt with chaos throughout the regular season -- including unloading half of its roster at the trade deadline -- while Boston had injuries to the two players expected to lead them through the East. Where LeBron James is still playing like LeBron James, the Celtics have found heroics from unexpected places throughout these playoffs, specifically rookie Jayson Tatum.

The Celtics and the Cavaliers survived the Bucks and the Pacers -- respectively -- with both of those first-round series going to seven games. They then steamrolled their Conference Semifinal match-ups, with the Celtics halting The Process in just five games and the Cavaliers banishing the Raptors (again) in a sweep.

Here's what you need to know about these teams going into the Eastern Conference Finals.

No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers

How to watch Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals

Date: Monday, May 21



Monday, May 21 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET



8:30 p.m. ET Location: Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio



Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN



ESPN Live stream: WatchESPN.com or WatchESPN app

Recap of live updates

Playoff series schedule

Regular-season series: Cleveland 2-1

Last season's playoff results: Celtics eliminated by Cavaliers in Conference Finals 4-1, Cavaliers lost to Warriors in NBA Finals 4-1

Injury Report: Celtics G Shane Larkin out indefinitely (shoulder), Celtics G Kyrie Irving out for the season (knee), Celtics F Gordon Hayward out for season (ankle/leg), Celtics C Daniel Theis out for season (knee)

Celtics' projected starting lineup: G Terry Rozier; G Jaylen Brown; F Jayson Tatum; F Marcus Morris C Al Horford

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket