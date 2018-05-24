NBA Playoffs 2018: Celtics vs. Cavaliers Game 5 score, series schedule, TV channel, online stream

The Celtics managed to capture Game 5 behind a suffocating defense and now find themselves just one win away from the NBA Finals. Jayson Tatum scored 24 points, while Al Horford added 15 and everything that could go Boston's way late in the game did. Now, the Celtics get two chances to close out the Cavaliers, and the series -- once in Cleveland and once back home in Boston where they're undefeated in the playoffs.

Cleveland dealt with chaos throughout the regular season -- including unloading half of its roster at the trade deadline -- while Boston had injuries to the two players expected to lead them through the East. Where LeBron James is still playing like LeBron James, the Celtics have found heroics from unexpected places throughout these playoffs, specifically rookie Jayson Tatum.

The Celtics and the Cavaliers survived the Bucks and the Pacers -- respectively -- with both of those first-round series going to seven games. They then steamrolled their Conference Semifinal match-ups, with the Celtics halting The Process in just five games and the Cavaliers banishing the Raptors (again) in a sweep.

Here's what you need to know about these teams going into the Eastern Conference Finals.

Regular-season series: Cleveland 2-1

Last season's playoff results: Celtics eliminated by Cavaliers in Conference Finals 4-1, Cavaliers lost to Warriors in NBA Finals 4-1

Injury Report: Celtics G Shane Larkin out indefinitely (shoulder), Celtics G Kyrie Irving out for the season (knee), Celtics F Gordon Hayward out for season (ankle/leg), Celtics C Daniel Theis out for season (knee)

Celtics' projected starting lineup: G Terry Rozier; G Jaylen Brown; F Jayson Tatum; F Marcus Morris C Al Horford

Warriors' projected starting lineup: G George Hill; G JR Smith; F Kyle Korver; F LeBron James; F Kevin Love

