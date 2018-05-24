NBA Playoffs 2018: Celtics vs. Cavaliers Game 5 score, series schedule, TV channel, online stream
The Celtics came out on top in Game 5 and are now one win away from the NBA Finals
The Celtics managed to capture Game 5 behind a suffocating defense and now find themselves just one win away from the NBA Finals. Jayson Tatum scored 24 points, while Al Horford added 15 and everything that could go Boston's way late in the game did. Now, the Celtics get two chances to close out the Cavaliers, and the series -- once in Cleveland and once back home in Boston where they're undefeated in the playoffs.
Cleveland dealt with chaos throughout the regular season -- including unloading half of its roster at the trade deadline -- while Boston had injuries to the two players expected to lead them through the East. Where LeBron James is still playing like LeBron James, the Celtics have found heroics from unexpected places throughout these playoffs, specifically rookie Jayson Tatum.
The Celtics and the Cavaliers survived the Bucks and the Pacers -- respectively -- with both of those first-round series going to seven games. They then steamrolled their Conference Semifinal match-ups, with the Celtics halting The Process in just five games and the Cavaliers banishing the Raptors (again) in a sweep.
Here's what you need to know about these teams going into the Eastern Conference Finals.
Playoff series schedule
- Game 1 in Boston: Celtics 108, Cavaliers 83 | Botkin: Stevens great, Ainge the genius in Boston
- Game 2 in Boston: Celtics 107, Cavaliers 94 | Botkin: C's discard Cavs' last ace up sleeve
- Game 3 in Cleveland: Cavaliers 116, Celtics 86
- Game 4 in Cleveland: Cavaliers 111, Celtics 102
- Game 5 in Boston: Celtics 96, Cavaliers 83 | Ward-Henninger: Tatums steps up, LeBron looks tired
- Game 6 in Cleveland: Friday, May 25, 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
- Game 7* in Boston: Sunday, May 27, 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
* -- if necessary
Regular-season series: Cleveland 2-1
Last season's playoff results: Celtics eliminated by Cavaliers in Conference Finals 4-1, Cavaliers lost to Warriors in NBA Finals 4-1
Injury Report: Celtics G Shane Larkin out indefinitely (shoulder), Celtics G Kyrie Irving out for the season (knee), Celtics F Gordon Hayward out for season (ankle/leg), Celtics C Daniel Theis out for season (knee)
Celtics' projected starting lineup: G Terry Rozier; G Jaylen Brown; F Jayson Tatum; F Marcus Morris C Al Horford
Warriors' projected starting lineup: G George Hill; G JR Smith; F Kyle Korver; F LeBron James; F Kevin Love
2018 NBA Playoff Bracket
-
