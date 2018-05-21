NBA Playoffs 2018: Celtics vs Cavaliers score, live updates, Game 4 highlights, conference finals bracket/
The Cavaliers will try to take both games at home and tie up the Eastern Conference finals
The Cavaliers dominated Game 3, but can they do the same in Game 4 to even the series, or will the Celtics be one win away from the NBA Finals? As great as LeBron James was in Game 3, Cleveland received a huge boost from George Hill. The Cavs are a far better team when they have a secondary creator taking some of the slack off of James. Hill was able to harass ball handlers before they could even set up a play, he attacked the rim with aggression and generally put a lot of pressure on the Celtics. If he can continue to play like that then this should be another great game for Cleveland.
Game 4: Celtics at Cavaliers, 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
The Celtics need to find a way to get shots for their best players if they want to have any chance at taking a 3-1 series lead. Al Horford needs to get it going against his old foe, Tristan Thompson, who forced him into only taking four shots for the entire game. That just won't do when considering how much the Celtics offense struggled all game.
Live Game 4 updates:
If you are unable to view the live application below, please click here.
Playoff bracket:
