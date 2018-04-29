NBA Playoffs 2018: Eric Bledsoe and Terry Rozier quash their beef after Celtics' Game 7 victory
The two sides have put an end to one of the weirder playoff rivalries
Eric Bledsoe and Terry Rozier had one of the most bizarre rivalries during the Celtics-Bucks playoff series. All of this started because Rozier had a slip of the tongue and called Bledsoe "Drew Bledsoe" when answering a question. Rozier then proceeded to torch Bledsoe in a Celtics' Game 2 victory.
When Bledsoe was asked about Rozier he claimed that he didn't know who Rozier was. In Game 5, the bad blood between the two finally spilled over when they got into a shoving match during the game. As the Celtics and Rozier finally managed to defeat Bledsoe and the Bucks in seven games. what does this mean for the beef between this two? Will this continue into next season? According to Bledsoe, the beef has been quashed.
While the beef might be over, this is pretty typical in the playoffs. Players who have to see each other every game get annoyed with one another, and sometimes that annoyance turns into a short-term rivalry. However, once that series ends then there isn't much reason for beef to continue existing.
That doesn't mean it can't come up again next season, though. With Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee, and the Celtics set up to compete in the East for a very long time, Rozier and Bledsoe could be forced to play another long series together in the future. Let's hope they'll remember each other's names.
