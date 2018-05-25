NBA Playoffs 2018: Friday schedule, matchups, TV channels, online stream, dates, times, bracket

The NBA playoffs continue on Friday with Game 6 between the Celtics and Cavaliers

The NBA Finals are inching ever closer, and now both the Rockets and Celtics are one win away from the Finals, as each team won Game 5 of their respective series to take at 3-2 lead. 

This schedule will be updating every morning so you'll have the most up-to-date information for each day's games, so be sure to keep checking back as the postseason goes on.

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket

nba-bracket-cavs-celtics-rockets-warriors.jpg
NBA Playoff bracket Igor Mello/CBS Sports

Thursday, May 24

Friday, May 25

Saturday, May 26

Sunday, May 27

  • Game 7: Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN (if necessary)

Monday, May 28

  • Game 7: Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets, 9 p.m. ET, TNT (if necessary)

Thursday, May 31 through Sunday, June 17

  • 2018 NBA Finals 
