NBA Playoffs 2018: Friday schedule, matchups, TV channels, online stream, dates, times, bracket
The NBA playoffs continue on Friday with Game 6 between the Celtics and Cavaliers
The NBA Finals are inching ever closer, and now both the Rockets and Celtics are one win away from the Finals, as each team won Game 5 of their respective series to take at 3-2 lead.
This schedule will be updating every morning so you'll have the most up-to-date information for each day's games, so be sure to keep checking back as the postseason goes on.
2018 NBA Playoff Bracket
Thursday, May 24
- Game 5: Rockets 98, Warriors 94
Friday, May 25
- Game 6: Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers, 8:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, May 26
- Game 6: Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors, 9 p.m. ET, TNT
Sunday, May 27
- Game 7: Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN (if necessary)
Monday, May 28
- Game 7: Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets, 9 p.m. ET, TNT (if necessary)
Thursday, May 31 through Sunday, June 17
- 2018 NBA Finals
-
