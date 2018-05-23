NBA Playoffs 2018: James Harden leads Rockets past Warriors in Game 4 to tie Western Conference finals

The Warriors dominated Game 3 behind a return to form for Stephen Curry. And after the first few minutes it looked like we were in for another blowout, as the Warriors jumped out to a 12-0 lead. But that just turned out to be foreshadowing that this would be a game of runs, as each team went back and forth in taking control of the game. Both teams had a double-digit lead at one point, but for the first time in these conference finals, a game went down to the wire.

Down by two in the closing seconds, the Warriors had a chance to tie or take the lead, but couldn't get a shot to go. It appeared that would be the end of the game, but the Warriors fouled Chris Paul with 0.5 seconds left, and after he missed one of the free throws, Golden State had yet another chance. Somehow, Curry got wide open, but his shot clanked off the rim at the buzzer. And with that the Rockets escaped with a 95-92 win to tie the series at 2-2.

James Harden finished with 30 points to lead the Rockets, while Chris Paul finished with 26. Curry led the Warriors with 28 points, while Kevin Durant added 27 points and 12 rebounds.

NBA scores for Tuesday, May 22

Game 4: Rockets 95, Warriors 92 (Box Score)

If you are unable to view the live application below, please click here.

Game 4: Rockets 95, Warriors 92

The Warriors jumped out to a big lead early in Game 4, starting the game on a 12-0 run. Steph Curry's third quarter in Game 3 did not appear to be an aberration. Houston did eventually remember how to play basketball, but they still trailed by nine at the end of the first 12 minutes.

But the second quarter was a different story as the Rockets quickly got back into the game, and used a late-quarter surge to completely flip the script on the Warriors. They led by seven points heading into the break. James Harden's rim-rocking poster on Draymond Green was the play of the quarter. Klay Thompson also had to go to the locker room for a few minutes with a knee injury, but managed to return to the court.

Unfortunately for the Rockets, they once again fell victim to one of the Warriors' vaunted third-quarter runs. Curry caught fire again, rattling off 11 straight points of his own at one point, and the Warriors reversed things once again to take a 10-point lead into the fourth quarter.

Give it up, relocate, SPLASH!



Curry is up to 14 PTS in the 3rd on @NBAonTNT #DubNation pic.twitter.com/pWk3S1YOPb — NBA (@NBA) May 23, 2018

But the Rockets showed great resolve in the fourth quarter, using a 9-0 run early in the frame to get back into the contest. They eventually took the lead, and managed to hold on in the final few minutes to secure a vital win and tie the series at 2-2.

Harden led the way with 30 points for the Rockets.