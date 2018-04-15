NBA playoffs 2018: Jazz vs. Thunder live updates, schedule, scores, highlights, bracket, news, analysis

The NBA Playoffs got off to a great start on Saturday, but Sunday has a pretty good chance to top the excitement. LeBron James is in action and he will try to continue his streak of dominance in the opening round. Rising stars like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Victor Oladipo will look to set their mark. The Timberwolves are making their first playoff appearance in over a decade and James Harden is right there to spoil it.

This is going to be a fun day of basketball with a lot going on so be sure to follow our live blog to keep up with everything. Make sure to stick around, because we'll have all the highlights and analysis you could ever need.

NBA playoff scores for Sunday, April 15

Game 1: Celtics 113, Bucks 107 (F/OT)

It was a rough, grind-it-out affair between the Celtics and Bucks for at least the first three quarters, but the ending turned into absolute insanity. Terry Rozier hit a 3-pointer that should have sealed a victory for the Celtics.

Then Khris Middleton forced overtime with an absurd 3-pointer at the buzzer that barely got off his fingertips in time.

ARE YOU KIDDING!?



Khris Middleton sends Game 1 in Boston to OT with the ridiculous buzzer beater! pic.twitter.com/XUfMBKipzL — NBA (@NBA) April 15, 2018

Overtime was just as wild. Both teams traded leads, Antetokounmpo fouled out and eventually the Celtics sealed a tough Game 1 victory.

The @celtics & @Bucks trade clutch buckets in a thrilling fantastic finish to regulation, ending with the C's taking Game 1 in overtime! #CUsRise pic.twitter.com/SsihZqpKtK — NBA (@NBA) April 15, 2018

This is going to be an ugly and long series by the looks of it.

Game 1: Pacers 98, Cavaliers 80

The Pacers cruised to an 18-point road victory in Game 1, taking control of this series. It's the first time a LeBron James-led team has dropped the opening game of the first round of the playoffs. Victor Oladipo led the way with 32 points. This is the team's first playoff win since 2016.

Vic is on a mission!



32 PTS for the Indy guard!#Pacers pic.twitter.com/5ES7248akQ — NBA (@NBA) April 15, 2018

Lance Stephenson showed he was ready to play with this powerful slam:

Cleveland had a small ball lineup in Game 1, featuring a healthy Rodney Hood, Jeff Green at the power forward spot, and Kevin Love at center. It'll be interesting to see if coach Tyronn Lue makes any changes before Game 2 on Wednesday.

Game 1: Thunder vs. Jazz

Donovan Mitchell came out ready to play in his first career playoff game.

