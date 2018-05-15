NBA playoffs 2018: Kevin Durant drops 37, Warriors take down Rockets in Game 1 of Western Conference finals
We have all the updates you'll need for Game 1 of the Western Conference finals
The Golden State Warriors began a playoff series on the road for the first time since 2014, but they had no trouble getting a win, as they took down the Houston Rockets, 119-106 in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals. It was an exciting, entertaining first half that featured both teams going back and forth before entering the break tied at 56-56. But coming out of the locker room, the Warriors used one of their patented third-quarter bursts to take control of the game. The Rockets kept things from getting out of control, and had things within striking distance for much of the rest of the way. But the Warriors were never really in danger of losing their lead, and held on for the win.
Kevin Durant was simply unstoppable in this one, finishing with 37 points on 14 of 27 shooting, while Klay Thompson added 28 thanks to six 3-pointers. As for the Rockets, Harden led the way with 41 points and Chris Paul scored 23.
Game 1: Warriors 119, Rockets 106
It didn't take long for the action to pick up in the first half, as Draymond Green was hit with a technical foul just a minute into the game for shoving James Harden.
Besides that altercation, it was a fun half, filled with nice plays and some strong shooting from the outside.
James Harden led all scorers with 24 points in the first half, while Kevin Durant had 17 for the Warriors, as the two sides went into the break tied at 56-56.
After halftime, the Warriors came out and took control, as they often do in the third quarter.
The Rockets kept battling, and had things within striking distance, but were never able to get over the hump in the fourth quarter.
Kevin Durant finished with 37 points to lead the way for the Warriors, while James Harden scored 41 to pace the Rockets.
