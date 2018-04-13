NBA Playoffs 2018: Kyle Lowry says Raptors' Game 1 against Wizards is 'our Game 7'

The Toronto Raptors are holders of one of the most bizarre losing streaks in the sporting world. Entering their first-round series with the Washington Wizards, which starts on Saturday afternoon, the Raptors have lost 10 straight Game 1s. Making it even stranger is the fact that six of those losses have come at home.

Raptors fans, of course, and the media are well aware of this statistic, and as it turns out, so too is the team. But instead of pushing it aside or acting like it's just another game, the Raptors -- well, at least Kyle Lowry -- are leaning into the pressure. When speaking to the media on Friday, Lowry said, "Our Game 1 is our Game 7 tomorrow."

"Our Game 1 is our Game 7 tomorrow" - Kyle Lowry — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) April 13, 2018

This is a huge game. There's a ton of pressure on the Raptors to not only snap this Game 1 losing streak, but to figure out their general postseason problems. They're the favorite and they should win, and if they don't, the entire city of Toronto is going to have a collective meltdown. So on the one hand, you have to give Lowry some credit for being honest.

However, throwing out quotes about how they're treating Game 1 like Game 7 is probably not the best way to go about things. This is only going to make things much worse if they don't get a win on Saturday. You can't start out the series by giving in to the pressure before it even begins, especially with his and the team's history of not living up to expectations.