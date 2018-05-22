NBA Playoffs 2018: LeBron James goes for 44 as Cavaliers hold off Celtics to even series at 2-2
The Cavaliers tie the series up at 2-2 with a Game 4 win in Cleveland
The Cavaliers dominated Game 3, and looked to be on their way to doing the same in Game 4, as they led by 16 at the end of the first quarter, and extended the advantage to 19 points early in the second. But the Celtics, to their credit, continued to battle, and had the deficit under double digits at various points in each of the second, third and fourth quarters. However, they were never able to get closer than seven points, as the Cavaliers fended off all of their comeback attempts. It was another 40-point night for LeBron James, as he finished with 44 on 17 of 28 shooting, five rebounds and three assists.
Game 4: Cavaliers 111, Celtics 102
The first quarter of Game 4 looked a lot like the first quarter of Game 3, as the Cavaliers jumped out to a big lead early. A 90-foot connection between Kevin Love and LeBron James was the highlight of the opening frame, as the Cavs led by 16 at the end of the first.
The Celtics attempted to get things back under control in the second quarter, and at one point had the deficit back under double digits. But the Cavaliers surged in the final few minutes to take a 15-point lead into the break.
The third quarter was reminiscent of the second quarter, as the Celtics started to make a dent into Cleveland's lead, and once again had the deficit under double digits. But the Cavaliers used a burst at the end of quarter to once again establish control of the game. The Celtics did get a nice basket to close the frame though.
Again in the fourth quarter, the Celtics kept battling, and cut the Cavs' lead to seven points in the middle of the quarter. But they never got any closer, as the Cavs kept fending them off.
In the end the Cavs won by nine, 111-102. LeBron finished with 44 points to lead Cleveland.
