NBA Playoffs 2018: LeBron James says he didn't suffer a concussion during Cavs' Game 2 loss to Celtics
LeBron collided with Jayson Tatum along the baseline, and Tatum's shoulder smashed into his chin
LeBron James had a tremendous Game 2, finishing with 42 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough for the Cavaliers, as they lost 107-94 to the Celtics, to fall into a 2-0 deficit in the Eastern Conference finals. Aside from the loss, there was one other moment of misery for LeBron on Tuesday night, as he had to leave to the locker room late in the second quarter due to a possible head injury.
With under four minutes to go in the first half, LeBron drove along the baseline, and Jayson Tatum came over to play help defense. Looking for a steal, Tatum lunged for the ball, and as he did so, his shoulder crashed into LeBron's chin. "The King" was staggered, and soon left the court to be examined by the Cavaliers' medical staff.
He was diagnosed with a neck strain, and soon returned to the game. But, after seeing the hit and his reaction, there were many people wondering if LeBron had actually suffered a concussion. After the game, he said that was not the case. He said he cleared all of the tests the medical personnel put him through, and that's why he was able to get back on the court.
The good news for LeBron and the Cavaliers after the defeat is that they have three full days off until Game 3 back in Cleveland, which should give them plenty of time to recover and prepare.
