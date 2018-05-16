NBA Playoffs 2018: LeBron James says he didn't suffer a concussion during Cavs' Game 2 loss to Celtics

LeBron James had a tremendous Game 2, finishing with 42 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough for the Cavaliers, as they lost 107-94 to the Celtics, to fall into a 2-0 deficit in the Eastern Conference finals. Aside from the loss, there was one other moment of misery for LeBron on Tuesday night, as he had to leave to the locker room late in the second quarter due to a possible head injury.

With under four minutes to go in the first half, LeBron drove along the baseline, and Jayson Tatum came over to play help defense. Looking for a steal, Tatum lunged for the ball, and as he did so, his shoulder crashed into LeBron's chin. "The King" was staggered, and soon left the court to be examined by the Cavaliers' medical staff.

LeBron took a shot to the head and headed to the locker room. @heydb reports it's a neck strain. LeBron has returned to the game. pic.twitter.com/ZKj9jEybd9 — ESPN (@espn) May 16, 2018

He was diagnosed with a neck strain, and soon returned to the game. But, after seeing the hit and his reaction, there were many people wondering if LeBron had actually suffered a concussion. After the game, he said that was not the case. He said he cleared all of the tests the medical personnel put him through, and that's why he was able to get back on the court.

LeBron James said Jayson Tatum’s foul was “obviously incidental.” He wanted to go to the locker room to make sure everything was OK. Said it didn’t impact him after that. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) May 16, 2018

LeBron asked if he was checked for a concussion: "I was checked for multiple things and I passed them all. That's why I was able to come back in the second half." — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) May 16, 2018

The good news for LeBron and the Cavaliers after the defeat is that they have three full days off until Game 3 back in Cleveland, which should give them plenty of time to recover and prepare.