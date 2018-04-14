NBA Playoffs 2018: Let's watch Nick Young try to pull a fast one in Warriors' win over Spurs

Nick Young didn't get many minutes during the Warriors' 113-92 victory over the Spurs in Game 1, but he had enough time to have an extremely Nick Young sequence. Surprisingly, though, this one didn't involve an ambitious 3-point attempt. No, this actually happened during some Davis Bertans free throws.

In the middle of the fouth quarter, with the game already in garbage time, Bertans was fouled by Klay Thompson while shooting a 3-pointer. Young, though, was either confused about how many free throws Bertans would get, or simply forgot how many had been shot. Because after the second one, he came sprinting into the lane as if in search of a rebound.

But when no one else moved, Young quickly realized his mistake, and made a very solid attempt at playing it off. Young simply stopped near the lane line and assumed one of the spots as if that were his plan all along.

This is awesome. And honestly, he nearly had everyone fooled. But, because this is Nick Young we're talking about, this wasn't even close to the Swaggy P thing he did all day. Just check out the outfit he wore to the game.

Young finished the day with three points in eight minutes.