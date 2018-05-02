NBA Playoffs 2018: Live scores, highlights, schedule, updates for Rockets vs. Jazz Game 2

The NBA playoffs roll on with another night of action. Although there's only one game, it should be a good one as the Rockets and Jazz battle in Game 2 of their second-round series. Houston dominated Game 1 and looked a lot more like the potential title contender everybody believes it can be. The Jazz, on the other hand, looked completely outmatched with Ricky Rubio sitting out due to a hamstring injury.

Wednesday's game could be more of the same with no sign of Rubio playing. However, Utah has had time to watch some tape and break down what went wrong in Game 1. Expect the Jazz to come out with a fire and defensive ferocity that keeps the Rockets on their toes.

Be sure to stay with us for all the news, scores, and highlights from Wednesday's NBA action.

NBA playoff scores for Wednesday, May 2

Game 2: Utah Jazz at Houston Rockets, 8 p.m. ET - TNT (GameTracker)

Rick Rubio didn't practice on Tuesday and it seems unlikely he'll play in Game 2 due to a hamstring injury.