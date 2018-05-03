NBA Playoffs 2018: Live scores, highlights, updates as Jazz hold off Rockets in Game 2 to tie series
We've got all the news, scores and highlights from Wednesday night's playoff action
The NBA playoffs rolled on with another night of action. There was only one game on the docket on Wednesday night, but it provided plenty of excitement, as the Jazz shocked the Rockets, winning Game 2, 116-108, to tie the series at 1-1.
Be sure to stay with us for all the news, scores, and highlights from Wednesday's NBA action.
NBA playoff scores for Wednesday, May 2
Game 2: Jazz 116, Rockets 108 (Box Score)
If you are unable to view the live application below, please click here.
Game 2: Jazz 116, Rockets 108
After getting crushed in Game 1, it was expected that the Jazz would come out ready to play in Game 2. But no one expected them to dominate much of the first half the way they did -- especially with Ricky Rubio still sidelined. After an even four or five minutes, the Jazz simply took control of the game. At one point in the second quarter they led by 19 points thanks to plays like this.
Unfortunately for the Jazz, the Rockets -- specifically James Harden -- turned things on towards the end of the second quarter, and cut the deficit to nine at the break.
It didn't take long for the Rockets to draw even in the third quarter, as they picked up right where they left off at the halftime break.
The frame was mostly even, as the two sides went back and forth. Utah even battled back to take a one-point lead into the fourth quarter. Showing solid resolve, the Jazz then held onto that lead for most of the final frame.
In the final few minutes, they started to pull away, extending their lead to double figures once again, before holding on for a 116-108 victory to even the series at 1-1.
-
Mitchell throws down incredible slam
Utah's rookie missed a shot in the lane, then immediately rose up to put it back with auth...
-
Wade surprises Waffle House hero
Shaw's favorite player, Wade, surprised him with a visit on 'Ellen' along with a donation of...
-
Report: Crawford to opt out, become FA
Crawford averaged 10.3 points per game in his one season with the Timberwolves
-
NBA coaching carousel, latest rumors
Keep checking back for the latest rumors, firings and hires around the NBA coaching carous...
-
Barkley sorry for saying he'd punch Dray
Charles Barkley apologizes to Dray and says he was '100 percent wrong' for saying what he...
-
Suns hire Kokoskov as coach
Kokosov will be the first head coach in NBA history to be born and raised outside the U.S.