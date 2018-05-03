NBA Playoffs 2018: Live scores, highlights, updates as Jazz hold off Rockets in Game 2 to tie series

The NBA playoffs rolled on with another night of action. There was only one game on the docket on Wednesday night, but it provided plenty of excitement, as the Jazz shocked the Rockets, winning Game 2, 116-108, to tie the series at 1-1.

Be sure to stay with us for all the news, scores, and highlights from Wednesday's NBA action.

NBA playoff scores for Wednesday, May 2

Game 2: Jazz 116, Rockets 108 (Box Score)

If you are unable to view the live application below, please click here.

Game 2: Jazz 116, Rockets 108

After getting crushed in Game 1, it was expected that the Jazz would come out ready to play in Game 2. But no one expected them to dominate much of the first half the way they did -- especially with Ricky Rubio still sidelined. After an even four or five minutes, the Jazz simply took control of the game. At one point in the second quarter they led by 19 points thanks to plays like this.

Unfortunately for the Jazz, the Rockets -- specifically James Harden -- turned things on towards the end of the second quarter, and cut the deficit to nine at the break.

It didn't take long for the Rockets to draw even in the third quarter, as they picked up right where they left off at the halftime break.

The frame was mostly even, as the two sides went back and forth. Utah even battled back to take a one-point lead into the fourth quarter. Showing solid resolve, the Jazz then held onto that lead for most of the final frame.

In the final few minutes, they started to pull away, extending their lead to double figures once again, before holding on for a 116-108 victory to even the series at 1-1.