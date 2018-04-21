NBA Playoffs 2018: Live scores, updates, highlights for Cavaliers vs. Pacers, Raptors vs. Wizards, Celtics vs. Bucks

The NBA Playoffs can't be stopped on this fantastic Friday that's all about the Eastern Conference. LeBron James and the Cavaliers will try to break their tie with the Pacers. The Raptors will see if they can dominate on the road like they did at home, and the Celtics will look to take a commanding 3-0 lead on the Bucks.

All this and more from what should be an exciting night of NBA basketball.

NBA playoff scores for Friday, April 20

Game 3: Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Game 3: Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards, 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Game 3: Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks, 9:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Live updates

Game 3: Cavaliers at Pacers



Kevin Love suited up on Friday after injuring his thumb in Wednesday's Game 2 victory. There was never any need for concern, because coach Tyronn Lue told everybody he was good to go pretty much as soon as the game ended. The real concern should come from how Love has played so far in this series. He isn't shooting well and that could be a problem in the long term. Full story

Love had a big bounce-back in the fist half. He poured in 16 points and appears to have shot himself out of the slump he was dealing with early in the series.

16 for Kevin Love, LeBron adds 13 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST



CLE leads 57-40 at the break in Game 3.



George Hill: 11 PTS

Bojan Bogdanovic: 11 PTS, 3 3PM



📺: @ESPNNBA pic.twitter.com/LmCq34VgY4 — NBA (@NBA) April 21, 2018

Game 3: Raptors at Wizards

The Wizards haven't performed well in this series so far, but that hasn't discouraged Scott Brooks. He used the same starting lineup he used in Games 1 and 2.

Scott Brooks is not changing the starting lineup because "I'm confident in the group."

Fred VanVleet briefly played in Game 2 despite a shoulder injury, but that same injury will keep him out of Game 3. He obviously wants to play, but the Raptors shouldn't need him with how they've dominated the series so far.

No VanVleet for the Raps tonight.

The Raptors and Wizards started off testy with a little early game shoving. Markieff Morris and OG Anunoby received double technicals for their role in the altercation.

Raptors-Wizards started with some beef 😳 pic.twitter.com/P6t0vwAbaI — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 21, 2018

Game 3: Celtics at Bucks

Jabari Parker has not had a good playoffs and doesn't appear to be very happy with his team either. He publicly vented about his playing time and said that he's currently not on coach Joe Prunty's good side. That probably isn't going to help his minutes for a crucial Game 3. Full story.

John Henson (back) will not play in Game 3. The Bucks have used him for his size so far and he's played well. They're going to have a tough time replacing him.