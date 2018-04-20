NBA Playoffs 2018: Live scores, updates, schedule for Cavaliers vs. Pacers, Raptors vs. Wizards, Celtics vs. Bucks
Game 3s across the Eastern Conference have begun and some of these series might get out of hand
The NBA Playoffs can't be stopped on this fantastic Friday that's all about the Eastern Conference. LeBron James and the Cavaliers will try to break their tie with the Pacers. The Raptors will see if they can dominate on the road like they did at home, and the Celtics will look to take a commanding 3-0 lead on the Bucks.
All this and more from what should be an exciting night of NBA basketball.
NBA playoff scores for Friday, April 20
- Game 3: Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Game 3: Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards, 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Game 3: Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks, 9:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
If you are unable to view the live application below, please click here.
Game 3: Cavaliers at Pacers
Kevin Love will play on Friday after injuring his thumb in Wednesday's Game 2 victory. There was never any need for concern, because coach Tyronn Lue told everybody he was good to go pretty much as soon as the game ended. The real concern should come from how Love has played so far in this series. He isn't shooting well and that could be a problem in the long term. Full story
Game 3: Raptors at Wizards
The Wizards haven't performed well in this series so far, but that hasn't discouraged Scott Brooks. He will use the same starting lineup he used in Games 1 and 2.
Fred VanVleet briefly played in Game 2 despite a shoulder injury, but that same injury will keep him out of Game 3. He obviously wants to play, but the Raptors shouldn't need him with how they've dominated the series so far.
Game 3: Celtics at Bucks
Jabari Parker has not had a good playoffs and doesn't appear to be very happy with his team either. He publicly vented about his playing time and said that he's currently not on coach Joe Prunty's good side. That probably isn't going to help his minutes for a crucial Game 3. Full story.
-
Report: Execs think Lakers want Leonard
Rival execs think the Lakers and Leonard are a potential match made in heaven
-
76ers vs. Heat: Series breakdown
What you need to know about the 3 vs. 6 matchup in the Eastern Conference as the series shifts...
-
Pelicans vs. Blazers odds, Game 4 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans game 10,000 ti...
-
Curry to begin 'modified' team practices
The Warriors star could still miss the beginning of the second round, depending when it be...
-
LeBron: Finals streak never a goal
The Cavs superstar could make his eighth straight NBA Finals appearance this season
-
Kenyon Martin: 85% of NBA smokes weed
Some of Martin's fellow NBA retirees, as well as ex-NFL players, say coaches and GMs are smokers,...