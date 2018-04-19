NBA playoffs 2018: Live scores, updates, schedule for Joel Embiid's return in 76ers vs. Heat
Joel Embiid is probable for Thursday's game as the playoffs roll on with three Game 3s
The playoffs continue with three Game 3s on Thursday. First, Joel Embiid will (probably!) make his long-awaited return to the Philadelphia 76ers lineup as they try to take home-court advantage back from the Miami Heat. Then, the Portland Trail Blazers will try to avoid falling down 3-0 to the New Orleans Pelicans in what is essentially a must-win game on the road. Finally, the San Antonio Spurs will try to protect their home court against the Golden State Warriors.
NBA playoff scores for Thursday, April 19
- Game 3: Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat, 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Game 3: Portland Trail Blazers at New Orleans Pelicans, 9 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Game 3: Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs, 9:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Game 3: 76ers at Heat
The story here is simple: Embiid is back, barring some sort of near-game-time setback. He will be wearing a mask. He will be somehow also be wearing goggles, per Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania. He will be talking smack to Hassan Whiteside.
Questions: Will the Heat be able to score consistently now that Embiid is manning the middle? Will the Sixers maintain their pace and passing? What will this do to Miami coach Erik Spoelstra's frontcourt rotation? I'm not sure the Heat can survive offensively without Kelly Olynyk on the court, but I wouldn't want Olynyk guarding Embiid.
Game 3: Blazers at Pelicans
Jrue Holiday has been the best guard in this series, and if that continues, Portland is in serious trouble. Blazers star Damian Lillard said after Game 2 that he needs to "find a way to get it done" despite the Pelicans' aggressive defense, but that could be easier said than done. Holiday has been masterful, and New Orleans hasn't appeared particularly concerned with the Blazers' role players. Lillard knows that he can't force the issue and must give up the ball when he's pressured, but it's hard to imagine his team winning if he doesn't score more frequently and more efficiently.
Game 3: Warriors at Spurs
This game doesn't feel super important after the death of Spurs coach Gregg Popovich's wife, Erin. Here's a quote from Manu Ginobili, via News 4 San Antonio's Quixem Ramirez:
"An emotional type of day and you don't know how to handle it," Ginobili said. "It just happens. We are all devastated and hurting for Pop. We all know what kind of guy Pop is but not many know the type of gal that Erin was. It's painful and to go through this, it's always tough. There is never a good time. We are all hurting for Pop. We want to be next to Pop and we want to support him, but we have to go out there and compete."
Assistant coach Ettore Messina will take Popovich's place on the sideline.
