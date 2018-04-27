NBA Playoffs 2018: Live scores, updates, schedule, highlights as Cavs, Raptors, Jazz look to advance

At the end of Friday night, we could be set for three more Game 7s this weekend, or we could know three more teams who are advancing to the second round. Or, perhaps, the results will lie somewhere in the middle. Regardless, it should be an entertaining evening of basketball, with three Game 6s on the docket.

First, the Toronto Raptors will look to close out their series in hostile territory when they travel to D.C. to take on the Washington Wizards. Similarly, the Cleveland Cavaliers will try to put away the Indiana Pacers, and advance to the second round for the fourth straight season, but they'll have to do so on the road. Only the Utah Jazz will be trying to end a series at home, as they welcome the Oklahoma City Thunder to Salt Lake City.

NBA playoff schedule/scores for Friday, April 27

All times Eastern

Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN News



Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN



Oklahoma City Thunder at Utah Jazz, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN



Game 6: Raptors at Wizards

The Wizards will be shorthanded as Otto Porter is reportedly dealing with an issue on his lower leg and will miss the rest of this series. Meanwhile, the Raptors will get a boost, with Fred VanVleet available to play.

Game 6: Cavaliers at Pacers

LeBron James put the Cavs on his back in Game 5, scoring 44 points and hitting a 3 at the buzzer to give them the win. The Cavs might need another performance like that to end the series on the road.

Game 6: Thunder at Jazz

Donovan Mitchell told the Thunder crowd after the Jazz's collapse in Game 5 that he would see them next year, essentially guaranteeing the series would end after Game 6. Can he live up to his prediction?