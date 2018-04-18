NBA playoffs 2018: Live scores, updates, schedule, highlights for Pacers vs. Cavs, Jazz vs. Thunder, Wolves vs. Rockets

Playoff-palooza continues with a trio of Game 2s on Wednesday full of star power. The Pacers are trying to steal another road game against the LeBron James-led Cavaliers. The OKC's Big Three will attempt to get another win over the Jazz and take their own 2-0 lead. And finally, the Rockets take on the Timberwolves in the late game, which is intriguing because Game 1 was far closer than many people expected. Can Minnesota pull out the upset this time?

Game 2: Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers 7 p.m. ET



Game 2: Utah Jazz at Oklahoma City Thunder 8 p.m. ET



Game 2: Minnesota Timberwolves at Houston Rockets

Game 2: Pacers at Cavaliers

The Cavs are in serious danger of going down 2-0 to the Pacers. They got blown out in Game 1 and they gave no reason to think they'll easily bounce back in Game 2. Tyronn Lue might change his lineups, but he's still going to start Jeff Green which could be the wrong move in the end. LeBron James' response to all this is to take the simple one-game-at-a-time approach.

"I can't think about advancing," James said. "I'm thinking about tonight, what my job is, how I can help change the game, help affect the game, try to be as dominant as I can. I don't never think about advancing, I think that's too much karma for the basketball gods, I don't play with the gods like that."

James has never lost a first-round series before and part of that is because he's never gone down 2-0 to a team the Cavs should be better than. So his one-game-at-a-time mindset might be the right way to look at it.

The Cavaliers will be bringing out a different starting lineup for Game 2. The decision by Lue is apparently "bold."

Expecting starting lineup changes for #Cavs. Someone just referred to moves as “bold” by Lue. We’ll see. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) April 18, 2018

Game 2: Jazz vs. Thunder

Donovan Mitchell is questionable going into Game 2 for the Jazz because of a foot injury. He played through it in Game 1, so it would be pretty surprising to see him out for Game 2.