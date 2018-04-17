NBA playoffs 2018: Live scores, updates, schedule, highlights for Raptors vs. Wizards, Bucks vs. Celtics, Pelicans vs. Blazers
The postseason rolls on with three games on Tuesday
The NBA playoffs are off and rolling. Two Game 2s are already in the books and we still have six to go, including three on Tuesday night.
The Pelicans have a chance to win their second straight game in Portland and head back to New Orleans up 2-0. The Raptors will try to continue prove why they belong in the conversation as one of the favorites to reach the NBA Finals. The Celtics and the Bucks are likely in for another slugfest. All three series were tightly contested in Game 1 and there's no reason to think it won't be different in Game 2.
Below you'll find everything you need to know for this evening of the NBA playoffs.
NBA playoff scores for Sunday, April 15
- Game 2: Washington Wizards at Toronto Raptors, 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Game 2: Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics, 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Game 2: New Orleans Pelicans at Portland Trail Blazers, 10:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Game 2: Wizards vs. Raptors
The Wizards are getting ready for Game 2 against the Raptors but Bradley Beal and John Wall haven't forgotten about questionable calls from Game 1. Beal and Wall indicated that the refs missed calls in Game 1, but neither of them are going to worry about it too much, which is the right call. Players can't worry about foul calls come playoff time.
"If I get calls or not, just try to finish plays," Wall said of his mentality for Game 2. "That is all I really can do. I think a couple of them [in Game 1] that I did get fouled on, they [refs] came to me at halftime and said they [an official] missed two or three of them. I rather you not tell me about it. Just like the Last Two Minute Report, I rather you not tell me about [fouls that were missed].
"Me as a player, I got to do a better job of not worrying about fouls and contact and just try to finish my plays like I usually do in the past."
Fred VanVleet will return to the Raptors for Game 2. He was initially listed as doubtful, but before the game it was reported that he would play despite a shoulder injury.
