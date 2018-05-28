NBA Playoffs 2018: Monday schedule, online stream, matchups, TV channels, dates, bracket, times
The NBA playoffs continue on Monday with Game 7 between the Warriors and Rockets
Let's do this. For the second straight night, we have a Game 7 in the conference finals. On Monday we'll find out which team -- the Warriors or the Rockets -- will be facing LeBron James and the Cavs in the 2018 NBA Finals.
This schedule will be updating every morning so you'll have the most up-to-date information for each day's games, so be sure to keep checking back as the postseason goes on.
2018 NBA Playoff Bracket
Monday, May 28
- Game 7: Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets, 9 p.m. ET, TNT
NBA Finals
Thursday, May 31
- Game 1: Cavaliers at Rockets/Warriors, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
Sunday, June 3
- Game 2: Cavaliers at Rockets/Warriors, 8 p.m. ET, ABC
Wednesday, June 6
- Game 3: Rockets/Warriors at Cavaliers, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
Friday, June 8
- Game 4: Rockets/Warriors at Cavaliers, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
Monday, June 11
- Game 5: Cavaliers at Rockets/Warriors, 9 p.m. ET, ABC*
Thursday, June 14
- Game 6: Rockets/Warriors at Cavaliers, 9 p.m. ET, ABC*
Sunday, June 17
- Game 7: Cavaliers at Rockets/Warriors, 8 p.m. ET, ABC*
*If necessary
-
