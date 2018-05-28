NBA Playoffs 2018: Monday schedule, online stream, matchups, TV channels, dates, bracket, times

Let's do this. For the second straight night, we have a Game 7 in the conference finals. On Monday we'll find out which team -- the Warriors or the Rockets -- will be facing LeBron James and the Cavs in the 2018 NBA Finals.

This schedule will be updating every morning so you'll have the most up-to-date information for each day's games, so be sure to keep checking back as the postseason goes on.

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket

NBA Playoff bracket Igor Mello/CBS Sports

Monday, May 28



Game 7: Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets, 9 p.m. ET, TNT



NBA Finals

Thursday, May 31

Game 1: Cavaliers at Rockets/Warriors, 9 p.m. ET, ABC



Sunday, June 3

Game 2: Cavaliers at Rockets/Warriors, 8 p.m. ET, ABC

Wednesday, June 6

Game 3: Rockets/Warriors at Cavaliers, 9 p.m. ET, ABC

Friday, June 8

Game 4: Rockets/Warriors at Cavaliers, 9 p.m. ET, ABC

Monday, June 11

Game 5: Cavaliers at Rockets/Warriors, 9 p.m. ET, ABC*

Thursday, June 14

Game 6: Rockets/Warriors at Cavaliers, 9 p.m. ET, ABC*

Sunday, June 17

Game 7: Cavaliers at Rockets/Warriors, 8 p.m. ET, ABC*

*If necessary