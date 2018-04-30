NBA Playoffs 2018: Monday schedule, TV channels, online stream, matchups, times, dates, bracket
The NBA postseason continues Monday with Game 1 between the 76ers and Celtics
The first round of the 2018 NBA playoffs is officially a thing of the past, as the Cavs moved past the Pacers to claim the final spot in the conference semifinals. Before we see them play the Raptors, however, we have the first game in the other Eastern Conference matchup between the 76ers and the Celtics.
This schedule will be updating every morning so you'll have the most up-to-date information for each day's games, so be sure to keep checking back as the postseason goes on.
2018 NBA Playoff Bracket
Monday, April 30
- Game 1: Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics, 8 p.m. ET, TNT
Tuesday, May 1
- Game 1: Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors, 8 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 2: New Orleans Pelicans at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT
Wednesday, May 2
- Game 2: Utah Jazz at Houston Rockets, 8 p.m. ET, TNT
Thursday, May 3
- Game 2: Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Game 2: Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics, 8:30 p.m. ET, TNT
Friday, May 4
- Game 3: Golden State Warriors at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Game 3: Houston Rockets at Utah Jazz, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Saturday, May 5
- Game 3: Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers, 5 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Game 3: Toronto Raptors at Cleveland Cavaliers, 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC
Sunday, May 6
- Game 4: Golden State Warriors at New Orleans Pelicans, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC
- Game 4: Houston Rockets at Utah Jazz, 8 p.m. ET, TNT
Monday, May 7
- Game 4: Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers, 6 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 4: Toronto Raptors at Cleveland Cavaliers, 8:30 p.m. ET, TNT
Tuesday, May 8
- Game 5: Utah Jazz at Houston Rocekts, time TBD, TNT (if necessary)
- Game 5: New Orleans Pelicans at Golden State Warriors, time TBD, TNT (if necessary)
Wednesday, May 9
- Game 5: Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors, time TBD, TNT (if necessary)
- Game 5: Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics, time TBD, TNT (if necessary)
Thursday, May 10
- Game 6: Houston Rockets at Utah Jazz, time TBD, ESPN (if necessary)
- Game 6: Golden State Warriors at New Orleans Pelicans, time TBD, ESPN (if necessary)
Friday, May 11
- Game 6: Toronto Raptors at Cleveland Cavaliers, time TBD, ESPN (if necessary)
- Game 6: Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers, time TBD, ESPN (if necessary)
Saturday, May 12
No games scheduled
Sunday, May 13
- Game 7: Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors, time/channel TBD (if necessary)
- Game 7: Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics, time/channel TBD (if necessary)
Monday, May 14
- Game 7: Utah Jazz at Houston Rockets, time TBD, ESPN (if necessary)
- Game 7: New Orleans Pelicans at Golden State Warriors, time TBD, TNT (if necessary)
Tuesday, May 15 or Wednesday, May 16
- Conference finals begin (possible move up to May 13-14, depending on how quickly conference semifinals end)
Thursday, May 21 through Sunday, June 17
- 2018 NBA Finals begin
