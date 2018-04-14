NBA Playoffs 2018 opening round Sunday picks, best bets: This 4-way parlay pays 10-1

Four more NBA playoff series tip off on Sunday. If you're feeling bold, SportsLine's NBA experts have joined together for a four-pick parlay that could return a massive 10-to-1 payout. If you bet $100, it would return $1,000.



Here is what's on tap for Sunday: Former Vegas bookmaker Micah Roberts has released a strong selection for Jazz vs. Thunder. Roberts is on a 14-4 tear on his last 18 NBA picks, so you'll want to see what he's picking.

Next up is NBA senior analyst Larry Hartstein, who has locked in his pick for Bucks-Celtics. He's on a scorching 14-5 streak with picks involving Milwaukee.

Then there's data scientist Stephen Oh, who has released a pick for Timberwolves vs. Rockets. Oh is on a 19-9 run on picks for or against Houston.



A fourth pick, Pacers vs. Cavaliers, comes courtesy of SportsLine's renowned advanced computer model. We'll give that one away: The computer is backing Indiana, a 6.5-point road underdog, to cover the spread, saying the Pacers do so in 55 percent of simulations. The computer is aware that the Pacers won three of four against the Cavs during the regular season and have covered the spread in seven of their last 10 overall.



Roberts, who has worked in the Las Vegas sportsbook industry for 20 years, has picked up on a crucial trend that is swaying him towards one side of the spread in Thunder-Jazz.



Hartstein, who can spot a bad line a mile away, noticed an intriguing aspect of Milwaukee's offense that has him strongly backing one side. Considering he's nailed 14 of his last 19 picks involving the Bucks, it's a point worth reading.



Oh, the SportsLine data scientist who co-founded AccuScore, is aware of a key component driving Houston that you're not even considering.



Hearing what these experts have to say could be the difference between a big bonanza and going home with nothing.



So what are Sunday's NBA picks that SportsLine's NBA experts confidently believe could return a 10-to-1 payout if you parlay them together? Visit SportsLine now to get Sunday's four-team parlay, all from a team of sports experts.