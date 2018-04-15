NBA Playoffs 2018: Pacers vs. Cavaliers Game 1 score, series schedule, TV channel, online stream
Everything you need to know about the 4 vs. 5 first-round series in the East
For the second year in a row, the Cavaliers and Pacers are facing off in the Eastern Conference playoffs, but the result this time around might be different. The Pacers dominated Cleveland in a Game 1 stunner that left everybody shocked at the 98-80 final score.
This promises to be an interesting series. The Cavaliers have struggled to play consistent basketball all season and this is the first time a LeBron James-led team has dropped the opening game of the opening series. The Pacers, on the other hand, have been one of the NBA's biggest surprises. Led by Victor Oladipo, they shocked everybody with their prolific offense and high energy.
No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers (50-32) vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers (48-34)
Playoff series schedule
Regular season series: Pacers win 3-1
Last season's playoff results: Cavaliers were eliminated by the Golden State Warriors in NBA Finals; Pacers were swept by the Cavaliers in the first round
Injury report: Rodney Hood returned from an Achilles injury in Game 1.
Cavs' projected starting lineup: G George Hill; G Rodney Hood; F LeBron James; F Jeff Green.; C Kevin Love
Pacers' projected starting lineup: G Darren Collison; G Victor Oladipo; F Bojan Bogdanovic; F Thaddeus Young; C Myles Turner
Cavaliers win if ...
The Cavaliers win if they flip the switch. They've been an up-and-down team all season, but they finished the season with flashes of who they want to be come postseason time. Larry Nance Jr. gives them a lot of versatility off the bench and is a game-changer for them. However, none of this matters if they can't flip the switch and look like the team everybody expects them to be. That will depend on LeBron James.
Pacers win if ...
The Pacers can win this series if the Cavaliers' D doesn't improve in the playoffs. Cleveland has been one of the NBA's worst defensive teams this season and ranks 29th in defensive efficiency. The Pacers have a fast-paced offense that can exploit the Cavs in a hurry. They're an average defensive team, though, so they'll need to outscore the Cavs to have a chance.
SportsLine projections
According to SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh, the Cavaliers have a 50 percent chance to win the conference and an 11.1 percent chance to win it all. Meanwhile, the Pacers have a 2.4 chance of winning the conference and 1.0 percent chance to reach the Finals. SportsLine will have game-by-game gambling advice for every playoff series here.
2018 Playoff Bracket
-
LIVE updates from Day 2 of NBA Playoffs
Day 2 of the NBA Playoffs are here and it's going to be a fun one with lots of stars in ac...
-
Lance, LeBron reignite feud in Game 1
Stephenson has often tried to get under LeBron's skin
-
NBA playoffs schedule by date
The NBA postseason continues with a quadrupleheader on Sunday
-
Celtics vs. Bucks Game 1 score
The 2 vs. 7 matchup in the East will feature the Boston Celtics taking on the Milwaukee Bu...
-
Kawhi reportedly to miss entire playoffs
It sounds like the speculation about a Leonard return can be put to rest
-
Report: Knicks talking to Woodson, Blatt
The Knicks are reportedly looking at one of their former coaches and a candidate in Europe