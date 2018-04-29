NBA Playoffs 2018: Pacers vs. Cavaliers Game 7 score, series results as Cleveland advances to second round
LeBron James and the Cavs closed out the series with a Game 7 win at home
Well, it probably wasn't the way the Cavaliers hoped it would happen, but they advanced to the second round on Sunday with a huge Game 7 win over the Indiana Pacers. In the second round the Cavs will face the top-seeded Raptors, who they swept in the conference semifinals last season.
Here's a recap of the series, including the Game 7 score.
No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers (50-32) vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers (48-34)
Recap of live updates from Game 7
Playoff series results
Playoff series: Cleveland wins 4-3
Regular season series: Pacers won 3-1
Last season's playoff results: Cavaliers were eliminated by the Golden State Warriors in NBA Finals; Pacers were swept by the Cavaliers in the first round
SportsLine projections
According to SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh, the Cavaliers have a 34.4 percent chance of reaching the conference finals. SportsLine will have game-by-game gambling advice for every playoff series here.
2018 Playoff Bracket
-
