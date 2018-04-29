NBA Playoffs 2018: Pacers vs. Cavaliers Game 7 score, series results as Cleveland advances to second round

LeBron James and the Cavs closed out the series with a Game 7 win at home

Well, it probably wasn't the way the Cavaliers hoped it would happen, but they advanced to the second round on Sunday with a huge Game 7 win over the Indiana Pacers. In the second round the Cavs will face the top-seeded Raptors, who they swept in the conference semifinals last season.

Here's a recap of the series, including the Game 7 score.

No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers (50-32) vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers (48-34)

Recap of live updates from Game 7

Playoff series results

  • Game 1 in Cleveland: Pacers 98, Cavaliers 80 | Herbert: Offensive issues plague Cavs
  • Game 2 in Cleveland: Cavaliers 100, Pacers 97 | Herbert: LeBron finds sidekick in Korver
  • Game 3 in Indianapolis: Pacers 92, Cavaliers 90 Herbert: Cavs' nightmare second half
  • Game 4 in Indianapolis: Cavaliers 104, Pacers 100
  • Game 5 in Cleveland: Cavaliers 98, Pacers 95 | Botkin: How long can LeBron keep this up?
  • Game 6 in Indianapolis: Pacers 121, Cavaliers 87 
  • Game 7 in Cleveland: Cavaliers 105, Pacers 101

    • Playoff series: Cleveland wins 4-3

    Regular season series: Pacers won 3-1

    Last season's playoff results: Cavaliers were eliminated by the Golden State Warriors in NBA Finals; Pacers were swept by the Cavaliers in the first round

    SportsLine projections  

    According to SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh, the Cavaliers have a 34.4 percent chance of reaching the conference finals. SportsLine will have game-by-game gambling advice for every playoff series here.

    2018 Playoff Bracket

    nba-bracket-cavs-win.jpg
    Igor Mello/CBS Sports
