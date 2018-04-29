NBA Playoffs 2018: Pacers vs. Cavaliers Game 7 score, series results as Cleveland advances to second round

Well, it probably wasn't the way the Cavaliers hoped it would happen, but they advanced to the second round on Sunday with a huge Game 7 win over the Indiana Pacers. In the second round the Cavs will face the top-seeded Raptors, who they swept in the conference semifinals last season.

Here's a recap of the series, including the Game 7 score.

No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers (50-32) vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers (48-34)

Recap of live updates from Game 7

Playoff series results

Game 4 in Indianapolis: Cavaliers 104, Pacers 100

Game 6 in Indianapolis: Pacers 121, Cavaliers 87



Game 7 in Cleveland: Cavaliers 105, Pacers 101

Playoff series: Cleveland wins 4-3

Regular season series: Pacers won 3-1

Last season's playoff results: Cavaliers were eliminated by the Golden State Warriors in NBA Finals; Pacers were swept by the Cavaliers in the first round

SportsLine projections

2018 Playoff Bracket