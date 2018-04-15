NBA playoffs 2018: Pacers vs. Cavaliers live updates, schedule, scores, highlights, bracket, news, analysis

The NBA Playoffs got off to a great start on Saturday, but Sunday has a pretty good chance to top the excitement. LeBron James is in action and he will try to continue his streak of dominance in the opening round. Rising stars like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Victor Oladipo will look to set their mark. The Timberwolves are making their first playoff appearance in over a decade and James Harden is right there to spoil it.

This is going to be a fun day of basketball with a lot going on so be sure to follow our live blog to keep up with everything. Make sure to stick around, because we'll have all the highlights and analysis you could ever need.

NBA playoff scores for Sunday, April 15

Game 1: Celtics 113, Bucks 107 (F-OT)

It was a rough, grind-it-out affair between the Celtics and Bucks for at least the first three quarters, but the ending turned into absolute insanity. Terry Rozier hit a 3-pointer that should have sealed a victory for the Celtics.

Then Khris Middleton forced overtime with an absurd 3-pointer at the buzzer that barely got off his fingertips in time.

ARE YOU KIDDING!?



Khris Middleton sends Game 1 in Boston to OT with the ridiculous buzzer beater! pic.twitter.com/XUfMBKipzL — NBA (@NBA) April 15, 2018

Overtime was just as wild. Both teams traded leads, Antetokounmpo fouled out and eventually the Celtics sealed a tough Game 1 victory. This is going to be an ugly and long series by the looks of it.

Game 1: Pacers vs. Cavaliers

Cleveland is starting off its series against the Pacers playing small ball. The Cavs starting lineup will feature a healthy Rodney Hood, Jeff Green at the power forward spot, and Kevin Love at center.

Cavs official starting lineup for today:

C- Kevin Love

F- Jeff Green

F- LeBron James

G- Rodney Hood

G- George Hill#3Cavs — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) April 15, 2018

Game 1: Thunder vs. Jazz

According to Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports, Corey Brewer is on track to play for the Thunder in Game 1 against the Jazz. Brewer is someone the Thunder rely on for a lot of energy when he's on the floor.

Sources: OKC starter Corey Brewer (sprained right knee) remains on track to play in Game 1 today against the Jazz. https://t.co/ilYBxtQmPM — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 15, 2018

We'll have to wait and see if the Thunder choose to start Brewer or bring him off the bench if he does play.

