NBA playoffs 2018: Pacers vs. Cavaliers live updates, schedule, scores, highlights, bracket, news, analysis
Day 2 of the NBA Playoffs are here and it's going to be a fun one with lots of stars in action
The NBA Playoffs got off to a great start on Saturday, but Sunday has a pretty good chance to top the excitement. LeBron James is in action and he will try to continue his streak of dominance in the opening round. Rising stars like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Victor Oladipo will look to set their mark. The Timberwolves are making their first playoff appearance in over a decade and James Harden is right there to spoil it.
This is going to be a fun day of basketball with a lot going on so be sure to follow our live blog to keep up with everything. Make sure to stick around, because we'll have all the highlights and analysis you could ever need.
NBA playoff scores for Sunday, April 15
- Game 1: Boston Celtics 113, Milwaukee Bucks 107 in overtime (Box Score)
- Game 1: Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, 3 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Game 1: Utah Jazz at Oklahoma City Thunder, 6 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Game 1: Timberwolves at Houston Rockets, 9 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Game 1: Celtics 113, Bucks 107 (F-OT)
It was a rough, grind-it-out affair between the Celtics and Bucks for at least the first three quarters, but the ending turned into absolute insanity. Terry Rozier hit a 3-pointer that should have sealed a victory for the Celtics.
Then Khris Middleton forced overtime with an absurd 3-pointer at the buzzer that barely got off his fingertips in time.
Overtime was just as wild. Both teams traded leads, Antetokounmpo fouled out and eventually the Celtics sealed a tough Game 1 victory. This is going to be an ugly and long series by the looks of it.
Game 1: Pacers vs. Cavaliers
Cleveland is starting off its series against the Pacers playing small ball. The Cavs starting lineup will feature a healthy Rodney Hood, Jeff Green at the power forward spot, and Kevin Love at center.
Game 1: Thunder vs. Jazz
According to Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports, Corey Brewer is on track to play for the Thunder in Game 1 against the Jazz. Brewer is someone the Thunder rely on for a lot of energy when he's on the floor.
We'll have to wait and see if the Thunder choose to start Brewer or bring him off the bench if he does play.
Bracket
-
Celtics outlast Bucks in OT thriller
Game 1 went down to the wire, and the Celtics escaped with a win
-
NBA playoffs schedule by date
The NBA postseason continues with four more games on Sunday
-
2018 NBA playoffs schedule by series
The NBA postseason continues on Sunday. Here's how to watch every series on TV
-
Pop: Ask Kawhi's reps about return
It sounds like Kawhi Leonard and the Spurs aren't even talking to each other which isn't a...
-
76ers' Embiid out for Game 2 vs. Heat
A Joel Embiid return feels imminent now that he's cleared concussion protocol
-
NBA coaching carousel and latest rumors
Keep checking back for the latest firings, hires and rumors around the NBA coaching carous...