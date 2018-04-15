NBA Playoffs 2018: Raptors beat Wizards, snap 10-game losing streak in Game 1s

The Toronto Raptors looked to be doing it again -- that is, going into Playoff Raptors mode. At halftime of Game 1 against the Washington Wizards, they trailed by four, and Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan had combined for just seven points on 2 of 8 shooting from the field.

But after a tense second half, the entire city of Toronto can breathe a sigh of relief. The Raptors won, 114-106, to go up 1-0 in the series. And, more importantly, snap their 10-game losing streak in Game 1s. In each of their past 10 playoff series, the Raptors had started off with a loss, including six times at home, which was truly a remarkable streak.

Lowry and the rest of the Raptors were well aware of the pressure, with the All-Star point guard saying on Friday, "Our Game 1 is our Game 7 tomorrow." As it turned out, leaning into the pressure worked for the Raps.

#WeTheNorth



Game 1 goes to the @Raptors!



TOR has 6 players score in double figures, led by 23 from Ibaka, and tops the @WashWizards 114-106 at home to start their #NBAPlayoffs!



Delon Wright: 18 PTS, 4 AST

DeRozan: 17 PTS, 6 AST



John Wall: 23 PTS, 15 AST pic.twitter.com/DTkVhatvWx — NBA (@NBA) April 15, 2018

Serge Ibaka led the way with 23 points and 12 rebounds, while DeRozan added 17 points and six assists. And as they have all season, the Raps got a huge boost from their bench, who combined to score 42 points -- including 17 from Delon Wright.

Now, for once, the Raptors are the ones in control heading into Game 2. But they'll have to wait a few days to play again, as Game 2 isn't until Tuesday night.