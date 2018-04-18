NBA Playoffs 2018: Raptors prove old ways are extinct after clawing out first-ever 2-0 series lead

The old Raptors are extinct. The team that always lost Game 1, couldn't close out a playoff series convincingly and always left a bad taste in everyone's mouth is good and gone. On Tuesday, Toronto defeated the Wizards 130-119 in dominant fashion. They led by as much as 23 points and only once did they appear to be in danger.

That moment of danger was also the moment the old Raptors died. Midway through the fourth quarter, John Wall walked up to the charity stripe and sunk two free throws. He had just pulled Washington within five points. Dwane Casey, who had at that point been playing deep into his reserves, put Serge Ibaka and DeMar DeRozan back into the game.

In the past, this is where the Raptors would fold like paper and allow a horrendous collapse. They would fall back into classic iso-ball with DeRozan and Kyle Lowry chucking up horrendous mid-range jumpers. This was not those same Raptors, as they went on to prove. Their first shot after Washington closed the gap was a C.J. Miles 3-pointer. On the next possession, DeMar DeRozan drove into the lane and drained a nine-footer. Just like that, Toronto had regained control and extended its lead to 10.

The Raptors cruised to the finish from that point and easily took a 2-0 series lead over Washington. This is the first time the Raptors have ever led a series 2-0 in the playoffs. It's the moment that everybody has been waiting to see from them for so long -- just go into the playoffs, play a team they're supposed to be better than, and look convincing while they do it.

This has been a year of firsts for Toronto. They snapped a 10-game losing streak in Game 1s, finished with the best record in the Eastern Conference for the first time in franchise history and now they lead 2-0 in their series. What's amazing is that it's the same general core of players. Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan are still the focal point of the offense. Dwane Casey is still the coach. Masai Ujiri is still running the front office. All that's changed are the role players and the scheme around them. So far it's working.

Now, they have to finish the job. There's no reason the Raptors can't close this series out in five games or less. A sweep, or gentleman's sweep, would be the exact finish everybody has wanted from this core for so long. It would feel right. However, if they go to Washington and lose both games, then those old questions and concerns will pop up again. It's this group's job to make sure that doesn't happen.