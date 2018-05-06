NBA Playoffs 2018: Raptors vs. Cavaliers Game 3 score, series schedule, TV channel, online stream
The No. 1 Raptors and No. 4 Cavaliers meet in the second round for the second straight season
Well, that just happened. LeBron James' off-balance, one-footer gave the Cavs the win at the buzzer in Game 3, and now they're in cruise control with a 3-0 series lead against the Raptors. What was considered perhaps the best Raptors team ever is now left searching for answers as it prepares for Game 4 in Cleveland on Monday.
Below is the schedule, how to watch Game 4 and a preview of what we have to come.
No. 1 Toronto Raptors (59-23) vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers (50-32)
How to Watch Game 4
- Date: Monday, May 7
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: TNT
- Live stream: TNTdrama.com or TNT app
Playoff series schedule
- Game 1 in Toronto: Cavaliers 113, Raptors 112 | Herbert: Raptors go cold, Cavs steal Game 1
- Game 2 in Toronto: Cavaliers 128, Raptors 110 | Herbert: LeBron, Cavs' demoralizing offense returns
- Game 3 in Cleveland: Cavaliers 105, Raptors 103
- Game 4 in Cleveland: Monday, May 7, 8:30 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 5 in Toronto: Wednesday, May 9, TBD, TNT*
- Game 6 in Cleveland: Friday, May 11, TBD, ESPN *
- Game 7 in Toronto: Sunday, May 13, TBD*
* - If necessary
Season series: Cavaliers won, 2-1
Last season's playoff results: Raptors were eliminated in the second round by the Cleveland Cavaliers; Cavaliers were eliminated by the Golden State Warriors in NBA Finals
Injury report
Raptors: None
Cavaliers: None
Toronto Raptors projected starting lineup: G Fred VanVleet; G Kyle Lowry; G DeMar DeRozan; F OG Anunoby; C Jonas Valanciunas
Cleveland Cavaliers projected starting lineup: G George Hill; G JR Smith; G Kyle Korver; F LeBron James; F Kevin Love
Raptors win if:
The Raptors have had their struggles with the Cavs in the past, but there's a huge difference this year: On paper, they are unquestionably the better team. If Lowry and DeRozan play the way they've been playing and the offense continues it's sharing ways, they should be able to beat the Cavs. Defensively they have the pieces and system to at least bother LeBron enough to make him work. One key to the series will be Toronto's bench, where they have a huge advantage, which will allow them to go on big runs when LeBron is out of the game.
Cavaliers win if:
LeBron carried the Cavs to a first-round win pretty much by himself -- he won't be able to do that against the Raptors because they're just too good. Each member of Cleveland's supporting cast showed flashes during the opening round, but they're all going to have to be much more consistent for the Cavs to pull this one out. It starts with Love, who has to play like the All-Star that he is.
SportsLine projections:
SportsLine will have game-by-game gambling advice for every playoff series here.
2018 NBA Playoff Bracket
-
WATCH: LeBron hits game-winner off glass
LeBron must have eaten some bad food in Toronto once, because he does nothing but stomp on...
-
Warriors vs. Pelicans odds, Game 4 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Pelicans vs. Warriors game 10,000 times
-
Playoff updates: Scores, highlights
Boston and Cleveland both took 3-0 leads in the most dramatic of ways
-
NBA DFS, May 6: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Celtics poise wins out in Game 3
Joel Embiid got two posters, the Celtics executed almost to perfection and we had a crazy ending...
-
Celtics vs. 76ers series breakdown
The 76ers and Celtics renew an old rivalry in the second round of the playoffs