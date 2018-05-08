NBA Playoffs 2018: Raptors vs. Cavaliers Game 4 score, series result as Cleveland sweeps Toronto

The Cavaliers advanced to their fourth straight Eastern Conference finals

The Cleveland Cavaliers proved once again to be the postseason nemesis for the Toronto Raptors. For the third straight season, the Cavs eliminated the Raptors, this time doing so in a sweep in the second round. This time around, the Raptors even had the No. 1 seed, but it still didn't matter, as the Cavs' sweep gave them 10 straight wins in the playoffs over the Raptors. The clinching Game 4 was an absolute blowout, with the Cavs winning by 35 behind another stellar performance from LeBron James

Here is a recap of the series:

Cleveland Cavaliers 4, Toronto Raptors 0

Playoff series results

Regular season series: Cavaliers won, 2-1

Last season's playoff results: Raptors were eliminated in the second round by the Cleveland Cavaliers; Cavaliers were eliminated by the Golden State Warriors in NBA Finals

SportsLine projections: 

SportsLine will have game-by-game gambling advice for every playoff series here.

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket

nba-bracket.jpg
2018 NBA Playoffs bracket Igor Mello/CBS Sports
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES