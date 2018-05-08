NBA Playoffs 2018: Raptors vs. Cavaliers Game 4 score, series result as Cleveland sweeps Toronto
The Cavaliers advanced to their fourth straight Eastern Conference finals
The Cleveland Cavaliers proved once again to be the postseason nemesis for the Toronto Raptors. For the third straight season, the Cavs eliminated the Raptors, this time doing so in a sweep in the second round. This time around, the Raptors even had the No. 1 seed, but it still didn't matter, as the Cavs' sweep gave them 10 straight wins in the playoffs over the Raptors. The clinching Game 4 was an absolute blowout, with the Cavs winning by 35 behind another stellar performance from LeBron James.
Here is a recap of the series:
Cleveland Cavaliers 4, Toronto Raptors 0
Playoff series results
- Game 1 in Toronto: Cavaliers 113, Raptors 112 | Herbert: Raptors go cold, Cavs steal Game 1
- Game 2 in Toronto: Cavaliers 128, Raptors 110 | Herbert: LeBron, Cavs' demoralizing offense returns
- Game 3 in Cleveland: Cavaliers 105, Raptors 103 | Herbert: How the Raptors lost their way
- Game 4 in Cleveland: Cavaliers 128, Raptors 93
Regular season series: Cavaliers won, 2-1
Last season's playoff results: Raptors were eliminated in the second round by the Cleveland Cavaliers; Cavaliers were eliminated by the Golden State Warriors in NBA Finals
SportsLine projections:
SportsLine will have game-by-game gambling advice for every playoff series here.
2018 NBA Playoff Bracket
-
Celtics vs. 76ers series breakdown
The 76ers and Celtics renew an old rivalry in the second round of the playoffs
-
How to watch NBA playoff games online
Here's how to watch every NBA postseason game online or on TV
-
NBA playoffs schedule by date
The NBA postseason continues Monday with two Game 4s in the Eastern Conference
-
76ers stave off elimination; Cavs sweep
Here's everything you need to know from Monday's playoff action
-
2018 NBA Playoffs bracket
We brought back NBA Jam to show you how these teams can win it all
-
NBA playoffs scores for each series
The second round is underway, and we've got the scores from every single game