NBA Playoffs 2018: Raptors vs. Wizards Game 3 series schedule, TV channel, online stream, bracket

The Toronto Raptors finally snapped their losing streak in Game 1s with their victory over the weekend against the Washington Wizards. And now, for the first time in franchise history, they have a 2-0 series lead. The Raps came out on fire in Game 2, pouring in 44 points in the first quarter. At one point, the lead blossomed to over 20 points, but the Wizards kept battling. A fourth-quarter surge saw the Wizards cut the deficit to just five points, but the Raptors soon regained control, and pulled away for a 130-119 victory.

Now, the Wizards will have the tough task of trying to get back into the series as it shifts back to D.C. for Game 3. They did show some positive signs in their comeback attempt in the second half, but they'll need a better game from Bradley Beal, who scored just nine points in Game 2.

No. 1 Toronto Raptors (59-23) vs. No. 8 Washington Wizards (43-39)

How to watch Game 3

Date: Friday, April 20



Friday, April 20 Time: 8 p.m. ET



8 p.m. ET Location: Capitol One Arena -- Washington, D.C.



Capitol One Arena -- Washington, D.C. TV: ESPN 2



ESPN 2 Live stream: WatchESPN



Playoff series schedule

Game 1 in Toronto: Raptors 114, Wizards 106

Game 2 in Toronto: Raptors 130, Wizards 119



Game 3 in Washington: Friday, April 20, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN 2



Game 4 in Washington: Sunday, April 22, 6 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 5 in Toronto: TBA (if necessary)



Game 6 in Washington: TBA (if necessary)



Game 7 in Toronto: TBA (if necessary)

Regular-season series: Tied 2-2

Last season's playoff results: Raptors were eliminated in the second round by the Cleveland Cavaliers; Wizards were eliminated in the second round by the Boston Celtics.

Injury report: No notable injuries.

Toronto Raptors projected starting lineup: G Kyle Lowry; G DeMar DeRozan; F Serge Ibaka; F OG Anunoby; C Jonas Valanciunas

Washington Wizards projected starting lineup: G John Wall; G Bradley Beal; F Otto Porter Jr.; F Markieff Morris; C Marcin Gortat

Toronto wins if

They just continue doing what they've done all season. The Raptors have been the best team in the East all season long. Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan have done their usual work and the bench has been spectacular. As long as they trust in what has gotten them here and don't revert to bad habits when things get tough, they should be fine.

Washington wins if

The "Playoff Raptors" show up and John Wall plays like an All-Star. Toronto has had a habit in the past of no-showing in the playoffs. If Lowry and DeRozan aren't up to their usual best, and the Raptors' bench isn't ready for the moment, then the Wizards are talented enough to make this a series. But they'll need Wall to step up and play like the All-Star version of himself.

SportsLine projections

According to SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh, the Raptors have a 95.5 percent chance to win the series and a 61.9 percent chance to reach the conference finals. SportsLine will have game-by-game gambling advice for every playoff series here.

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket