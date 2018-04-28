NBA Playoffs 2018: Raptors vs. Wizards Game 6 score, series results as Toronto advances to second round
The Raptors took care of business in Washington to win the series, 4-2
The Wizards put up a good fight, but it will be the top-seeded Raptors moving on to the second round after a 102-92 win in Game 6 in Washington. Despite losing two games, Toronto looked good in the series and perhaps put some playoff demons to bed.
Toronto now awaits the winner of the Pacers-Cavaliers series. Here's a quick recap of the Raptors' first-round win over the Wizards.
No. 1 Toronto Raptors (59-23) defeat No. 8 Washington Wizards (43-39), 4-2
Playoff series results
- Game 1 in Toronto: Raptors 114, Wizards 106 | Herbert: Raptors slay playoff demons
- Game 2 in Toronto: Raptors 130, Wizards 119 | Barnewall: Raptors prove old ways are extinct
- Game 3 in Washington: Wizards 122, Raptors 103
- Game 4 in Washington: Wizards 106, Raptors 98 | Barnewall: Why Raptors fans shouldn't panic
- Game 5 in Toronto: Raptors 108, Wizards 98
- Game 6 in Washington: Raptors 102, Wizards 92
Regular-season series: Tied 2-2
Last season's playoff results: Raptors were eliminated in the second round by the Cleveland Cavaliers; Wizards were eliminated in the second round by the Boston Celtics.
