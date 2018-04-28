NBA Playoffs 2018: Raptors vs. Wizards Game 6 score, series results as Toronto advances to second round

The Raptors took care of business in Washington to win the series, 4-2

The Wizards put up a good fight, but it will be the top-seeded Raptors moving on to the second round after a 102-92 win in Game 6 in Washington. Despite losing two games, Toronto looked good in the series and perhaps put some playoff demons to bed.

Toronto now awaits the winner of the Pacers-Cavaliers series. Here's a quick recap of the Raptors' first-round win over the Wizards.

No. 1 Toronto Raptors (59-23) defeat No. 8 Washington Wizards (43-39), 4-2

Playoff series results 

Regular-season series: Tied 2-2

Last season's playoff results: Raptors were eliminated in the second round by the Cleveland Cavaliers; Wizards were eliminated in the second round by the Boston Celtics.

SportsLine projections

According to SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh, the Raptors have a 43.9 percent chance to reach the conference finals. SportsLine will have game-by-game gambling advice for every playoff series here.

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket

nba-bracket-raptors.jpg
Igor Mello/CBS Sports
