NBA Playoffs 2018: Raptors vs. Wizards series preview for Eastern Conference playoff matchup

It took until the final day of the regular season, but we finally have the matchups for the Eastern Conference playoffs. The 1 vs. 8 matchup will see the Toronto Raptors take on the Washington Wizards. Toronto captured the No. 1 seed for the first time in franchise history, as they finished 59-23 on the season -- a franchise record for wins. On the other hand, the regular season was a disappointment for the Wizards, who were without John Wall for a long stretch, and finished in eighth place after finishing in fourth last season.

No. 1 Toronto Raptors (59-23) vs. No. 8 Washington Wizards (43-39)

Playoff series schedule:

Game 1: TBA

Game 2: TBA



Game 3: TBA



Game 4: TBA



Game 5: TBA *



Game 6: TBA *



Game 7: TBA*



* - If necessary

Season series:

Tied 2-2

Last season's playoff results:

Raptors were eliminated in the second round by the Cleveland Cavaliers; Wizards were eliminated in the second round by the Boston Celtics.

Injury report:

No notable injuries.

Toronto Raptors projected starting lineup:

G Lowry, Kyle; G DeRozan, DeMar; F Ibaka, Serge; F Anunoby, OG; C Valanciunas, Jonas

Washington Wizards projected starting lineup:

G Wall, John; G Beal, Bradley; F Porter, Otto; F Morris, Markieff; C Gortat, Marcin

Raptors win if:

They just continue doing what they've done all season. The Raptors have been the best team in the East all season long. Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan have done their usual work and the bench has been spectacular. As long as they trust in what has gotten them here and don't revert to bad habits when things get tough, they should be fine.

Wizards win if:

The "Playoff Raptors" show up and John Wall plays like an All-Star. Toronto has had a habit in the past of no-showing in the playoffs. If Lowry and DeRozan aren't up to their usual best, and the Raptors' bench isn't ready for the moment, then the Wizards are talented enough to make this a series. But they'll need Wall to step up and play like the All-Star version of himself.

SportsLine projections:

According to SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh, the Raptors have a 33.3 percent chance to win the conference and a 7.7 percent chance to win it all. The Wizards on the other hand, have a 2.4 percent chance to reach the Finals.