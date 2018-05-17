NBA Playoffs 2018: Rockets blast Warriors in Game 2, even up Western Conference finals

The Rockets came out for Game 2 knowing that they needed a win to tie the series back up before heading to Oakland. That's exactly what they did. Despite James Harden needing 24 shots to reach 27 points, and Chris Paul needing 14 to reach 16, Houston ended up with a dominant 127-105 victory on Wednesday night.

The Warriors struggled to shoot well early on and the Rockets took advantage of that. As Stephen Curry struggled, the Rockets just piled on the points and before anybody knew it they were leading by double digits. The Warriors made efforts to close the gap, but Houston responded at every turn and got a huge victory. The two teams now head to California for Game 3.

Game 2: Rockets 127, Warriors 105

The Rockets came out swinging in Game 2 and dominated. A message was sent early on from Gerald Green with a monstrous dunk. Houston wasn't going to let the offense sputter like it did in Game 1.The Rockets made sure to get out and run whenever possible. It kept the Golden State defense on its toes.

Steph Curry had a miserable game. He only made one 3-pointer and needed 19 shots to reach 16 points. He also let a dribble move from Chris Paul put him on the floor.

CP3 sets up the cutting PJ Tucker! 😳



13 for PJ Tucker in the 2nd

Despite the Warriors struggles, they got a monster performance out of Kevin Durant. Anytime they made a run it was due to Durant's shooting. The former MVP had 38 points and a highlight crossover against James Harden.

Kevin Durant crosses to the rim! 😮



8 in the 1st for KD

The reason Houston came out on top though had to be the efforts of Paul, Eric Gordon, and P.J. Tucker. Paul may have struggled to play efficiently, but his ability to control the pace of a game was on display the entire night. He also had a sick layup through contact.

CP3 finds a way for the AND-1!



Headed to the 4th

Another hero of the game was Tucker. He poured in 22 points and made corner 3-pointers look like layups. Without him this game may have been a completely different story.

Houston also got a huge performance out of Eric Gordon. His 27 points tied James Harden, but he only needed 15 shots to do it. He was deadly from 3-point range.

This was the kind of performance the Rockets needed if they're going to make this a series. It was a fantastic game from them and it gave Houston a much needed win.

