NBA Playoffs 2018: Rockets-Jazz Game 5 score, series result as Chris Paul advances to first conference finals

The Rockets did exactly what was asked of them on Tuesday when they finished off the Jazz in Game 5. They played to their strengths, limited Utah's offense and eventually came out on top. A huge part of their victory was thanks to Chris Paul. The longtime vet has never been to the conference finals, but he made sure that wasn't going to be the case any longer. He scored 41 points in Game 5 to eliminate Utah. The Rockets will face the winner of the Warriors-Pelicans series.

Here is a recap of the series:

No. 1 Houston Rockets (65-17) vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz (48-34)

Playoff series results

Regular-season series: Rockets won 4-0

Last season's playoff results: Rockets were eliminated in second round by Spurs 4-2, Jazz were eliminated in second round by Warriors 4-0

