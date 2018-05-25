NBA Playoffs 2018: Rockets outlast Warriors in Game 5, take 3-2 lead in Western Conference finals

The Houston Rockets shocked a lot of people by coming back from a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter of Game 4 on Tuesday night to beat the Golden State Warriors and even the Western Conference finals at 2-2. And now they've flipped the series around, taking a 3-2 lead with a 98-94 win in Game 5. It was an ugly game early, with both teams struggling to make shots. But it was closely contested, which made it exciting, as neither team could gain much of an advantage at any point in the second half.

Just as they did in Game 4, things went down to the wire, and the Warriors had the ball with a chance to win it or send things to overtime. But they turned the ball over, with Draymond Green dropping a pass from Steph Curry. Eric Gordon then hit two free throws on the other end to seal the win. Gordon finished with 24 points off the bench, which was huge for the Rockets because of James Harden's poor shooting night. Chris Paul led the Rockets with 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists, but injured his leg late in the fourth quarter, forcing him to miss Houston's final defensive possession.

The first quarter of Game 5 is certainly not going to go down in the history books as one of the prettiest quarters of basketball ever. The two teams combined to shoot a smooth 16 of 45 for just 40 total points. Houston easily could have been up by double digits, but they missed a number of open 3s, and Kevin Durant kept the Warriors in the game.

Things started to pick up a bit in the second quarter. It still wasn't the best basketball these two teams can play, but there were some really fun moments. James Harden had another sweet dunk, and Clint Capela stoned Draymond Green at the rim. But despite the big plays for the Rockets, the Warriors got right back into the game. At the break the two teams were tied at 45-45.

Nothing much could be settled in the third quarter, as both teams continued to struggle from the field, and the biggest lead either side had in the frame as just three points. The Warriors took a one-point lead into the fourth quarter thanks to 10 third-quarter points by Klay Thompson.

Again there wasn't much between the two teams in the fourth quarter, as things went down to the wire, just like they did in Game 4. Once again, the Warriors had a chance to win it in the final seconds, but Draymond Green bobbled a pass from Curry and turned the ball over. The Rockets went down the court and hit two free throws to seal the win.

The Rockets now have control of the series with a 3-2 lead.