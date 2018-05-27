NBA Playoffs 2018: Rockets vs. Warriors score, live Game 6 updates, highlights, conference finals bracket
The Rockets can clinch a trip to the Finals with a Game 6 win at Oracle
The Houston Rockets might not have Chris Paul for Game 6 due to a hamstring injury, but that hasn't proved to be a problem for them in the first half.
The Rockets put up 61 first-half points on the Warriors, who are without Andre Iguodala due to knee soreness. Golden State was down big early and needed a run, led by Kevin Durant's 14 points, to pull back within reach.
The real story of the first half is the deep ball. Both teams combined for 40 attempts from 3-point range. However, the Rockets hit 11 of their 22 attempts while the Warriors only hit four of their 18 tries. After two quarters, Houston was +21 from downtown. It's clear that this is a game that's going to be won with the long ball.
NBA scores for Saturday, May 26
- Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors, 9 p.m. ET (GameTracker) -- TNT
Live updates
Game 6: Rockets at Warriors
James Harden finally broke his streak of 3-point misses in Game 6. Going back to Game 4, Harden had 22 straight missed 3-pointers. It took him three tries on Saturday night before he finally hit one and you could tell from his reaction that he was just happy to finally have one go down.
After a rough start to the game it looked like the Rockets might run away with Game 6. The Warriors were struggling to hit shots and Houston was running the floor with no problems. Then, Kevin Durant decided he was sick of that.
Durant followed up his block with a sick crossover on Harden followed by a bounce pass for an easy two points. This was the exact response the Warriors were looking for.
Harden ends streak of missed treys at 22
James Harden gets back on track from 3-point range in the Western finals
