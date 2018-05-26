NBA Playoffs 2018: Rockets vs. Warriors score, live Game 6 updates, schedule, conference finals bracket

The Houston Rockets are one win away from clinching their first trip to the NBA Finals since 1995. But they'll face steep odds to get that win on Saturday night against the Golden State Warriors. That's because they'll not only be on the road at Oracle Arena, but also without Chris Paul. The point guard injured his hamstring in the closing seconds of Game 5, and will not be in the lineup for Game 6.

The Warriors are massive 12.5-point favorites for this one as they'll look to keep their season -- and hopes of a fourth straight trip to the Finals -- alive.

NBA scores for Saturday, May 26

Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors, 9 p.m. ET (GameTracker) -- TNT

Health plays a big part in who wins in the playoffs, as we've seen already this postseason. Now, its importance will once again be on display as the Rockets try to advance to the Finals without one of their two best players. Chris Paul is sidelined for Game 6 with a hamstring injury, which will leave the Rockets shorthanded for the franchise's biggest game in over two decades.

Will the Warriors, with their backs to the wall, come out with plenty to prove and crush the CP3-less Rockets? Or will Houston dig deep and give an inspired performance without its star to shock the NBA world and dethrone the Warriors?