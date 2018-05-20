NBA Playoffs 2018: Rockets vs. Warriors score, live updates, Game 3 highlights, conference finals bracket

The Warriors stole one of the first two games in Houston to take home-court advantage in the Western Conference finals against the Rockets. Now, with the series tied at one apiece, someone will come away with the lead on Sunday. The Warriors gain an advantage by being at home, but the Rockets are an excellent enough team to where that shouldn't matter.

The breaking point for Game 3 may come down to Stephen Curry. The Rockets have done a solid job so far not allowing Curry to be the defense-bending guard he's known to be. The more frustrated Curry looks, the better the Rockets' chances are of winning this series.

The Rockets need to keep Curry contained in order to have a shot at winning this series. Kevin Durant has been phenomenal so far, but the more he has to shoot then the less effective the Golden State offense becomes. The Warriors is at their best when Curry is bending a defense to his will just by crossing halfcourt. Durant brings his own level of threat, but he's at his best when he's not shooting at a high volume and maintaining his efficiency.

