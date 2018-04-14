NBA playoffs 2018: Saturday live updates, schedule, scores, highlights, bracket, news, analysis
The NBA postseason officially kicks off on Saturday, and we've got everything you need to know
The moment we've been patiently awaiting has finally arrived -- it's time for the 2018 NBA playoffs. There's so much intrigue in this year's first round that we don't even know where to begin. Will the struggling Warriors be able to kick things into gear without Stephen Curry? Are the Raptors doomed to repeat their postseason struggles? Can the 76ers overcome their inexperience and stay hot through the playoffs? Are the Pelicans the biggest upset candidate in the Western Conference?
We'll get at least partial answers to those questions starting with Saturday's batch of games. Things kick off at 3 p.m. ET, and we'll be here all day and night with live updates from all the action. Thanks for joining us.
NBA playoff schedule for Saturday, April 14
All times Eastern
- San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors, 3 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ABC
- Washington Wizards at Toronto Raptors, 5:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
- Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
- New Orleans Pelicans at Portland Trail Blazers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
Live updates
Spurs at Warriors:
Steph Curry to be re-evaluated in one week. Reports on Friday indicated that Curry was targeting the second round to make a return to the court, and on Saturday he had his official three-week examination by Warriors doctors. The team announced he has made functional progress, will increase his workload and will be evaluated again in a week.
-
Warriors-Spurs playoff series preview
Kevin Durant and the Warriors will take on LaMarcus Aldridge and the Spurs in Game 1 on Sa...
-
Thunder vs. Jazz odds, NBA playoff picks
Micah Roberts set lines for Vegas' biggest sports books
-
Warriors: Curry to be evaluated in week
Curry has not played since suffering a sprained MCL on March 23
-
Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans Game 1 picks
Galin Dragiev is on a 10-2 run on NBA picks involving Portland and released a play for Game...
-
76ers vs. Heat odds, NBA playoffs picks
Larry Hartstein has his finger on the pulse of Miami basketball and just released a play for...
-
Kawhi Leonard out Game 1 vs. Warriors
Leonard has played in only nine games this season for San Antonio