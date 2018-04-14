NBA playoffs 2018: Saturday live updates, scores, news, highlights, bracket, analysis

The moment we've been patiently awaiting has finally arrived -- it's time for the 2018 NBA playoffs. There's so much intrigue in this year's first round that we don't even know where to begin. Are the Raptors doomed to repeat their postseason struggles? Can the 76ers overcome their inexperience and stay hot through the playoffs? Are the Pelicans the biggest upset candidate in the Western Conference?

We'll get at least partial answers to those questions starting with Saturday's batch of games. Things kick off at 3 p.m. ET, and we'll be here all day and night with live updates from all the action. Thanks for joining us.

NBA playoff schedule for Saturday, April 14

All times Eastern

Live updates

Spurs at Warriors:



Steph Curry to be re-evaluated in one week. Reports on Friday indicated that Curry was targeting the second round to make a return to the court, and on Saturday he had his official three-week examination by Warriors doctors. The team announced he has made functional progress, will increase his workload and will be evaluated again in a week.

Manu Ginobili is still capable of coming up with big plays, as he showed late in the first quarter. Poking the ball away from Kevon Looney, he came down and drilled a 3 to beat the first quarter buzzer.

The Warriors cruised to a 21-point victory in Game 1 behind a huge day from Kevin Durant, who finished with 25 points, 8 rebounds and seven assists. Klay Thompson added 27 points, while Draymond Green chipped in 12 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.

Wizards at Raptors:



The Raptors will be without key reserve guard Fred VanVleet. He is listed as day-to-day with a right shoulder injury.

Van vleet will not play. Day to day. — Eric Smith (@Eric__Smith) April 14, 2018

Check out this impressive alley-oop connection between John Wall and Markieff Morris.

John Wall up top to Markieff! 💪



JW has 9 PTS, 4 AST in the 1st quarter.#DCFamily @ESPNNBA pic.twitter.com/xoYHZk0wMe — NBA (@NBA) April 14, 2018

Kyle Lowry tried to take a charge against Bradley Beal, but the refs let them play on. At first that seemed to mean Beal would get an easy bucket, but Serge Ibaka had other ideas.

The Wizards didn't go down without a fight. Marcin Gortat threw down an absolute hammer when the lane opened up.

GORTAT down the lane for the hammer! 💪#WizRaptors pic.twitter.com/nIJattSEKu — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) April 14, 2018

Despite Washington's efforts, the Raptors prevailed in the end with some hot 3-point shooting and defense. Serge Ibaka was incredible all afternoon with 23 points and 12 rebounds. The duo of Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan combined for 28 points and Toronto has finally won Game 1.

#WeTheNorth



Game 1 goes to the @Raptors!



TOR has 6 players score in double figures, led by 23 from Ibaka, and tops the @WashWizards 114-106 at home to start their #NBAPlayoffs!



Delon Wright: 18 PTS, 4 AST

DeRozan: 17 PTS, 6 AST



John Wall: 23 PTS, 15 AST pic.twitter.com/DTkVhatvWx — NBA (@NBA) April 15, 2018

Heat at 76ers:

Joel Embiid didn't play in Game 1 while he recovers from a facial injury, but he made an appearance pre-game to literally ring the game in. Phantom of The Process.

Ben Simmons might be a rookie, but he got his playoff career off to a quick and easy start with an emphatic dunk.

Simmons continued his dominant playoff debut with a monstrous crossover and dunk against Kelly Olynyk. He never stood a chance.

As the game went on and the Sixers turned it into a blowout, literally everything was dropping for Philly.