NBA playoffs 2018: Saturday schedule, bracket, tip times, TV channel info for every first-round matchup

Four games will ring in the NBA Playoffs on Saturday

Here. We. Go. The NBA playoffs are here, and we get started on Saturday with a monster game right off the bat. The Stephen Curry-less Warriors will face the Kawhi Leonard-less Spurs in the first game of the postseason, and we're likely to see a masterclass in coaching from both Steve Kerr and Gregg Popovich, along with spectacular individual performances from Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge. 

This schedule will be updating every morning so you'll have the most up-to-date information for each day's games. The Warriors and Spurs tip off at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, and after that it's nonstop basketball, as three other series will start on Saturday before we get four more games on Sunday.

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket

2018-nba-bracket.jpg
Igor Mello/CBS Sports

Saturday, April 14

  • Game 1: San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors, 3 p.m. ET, ABC
  • Game 1: Washington Wizards at Toronto Raptors, 5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
  • Game 1: Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN
  • Game 1: New Orleans Pelicans at Portland Trail Blazers, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Sunday, April 15

  • Game 1: Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics, 1 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 1: Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC
  • Game 1: Utah Jazz at Oklahoma City Thunder, 6:30 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 1: Minnesota Timberwolves at Houston Rockets, 9 p.m. ET, TNT

Monday, April 16

  • Game 2: Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers, 8 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 2: San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Tuesday, April 17

  • Game 2: Washington Wizards at Toronto Raptors, 7 p.m. ET, NBA TV
  • Game 2: Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics, 8 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 2: New Orleans Pelicans at Portland Trail Blazers, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Wednesday, April 18

  • Game 2: Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 2: Utah Jazz at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m. ET, NBA TV  
  • Game 2: Minnesota Timberwolves at Houston Rockets, 9:30 p.m. ET, TNT  

Thursday, April 19

  • Game 3: Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat, 7 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 3: Portland Trail Blazers at New Orleans Pelicans, 9 p.m. ET, NBA TV
  • Game 3: Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs, 9:30 p.m. ET, TNT  

Friday, April 20

  • Game 3: Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN
  • Game 3: Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2
  • Game 3: Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Saturday, April 21

  • Game 4: Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat, 2:30 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 4: Portland Trail Blazers at New Orleans Pelicans, 5 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 3: Houston Rockets at Minnesota Timberwolves, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
  • Game 3: Oklahoma City Thunder at Utah Jazz, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN

Sunday, April 22

  • Game 4: Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks, 1 p.m. ET, ABC
  • Game 4: Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC
  • Game 4: Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards, 6 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 4: Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers, 8:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Monday, April 23

  • Game 4: Houston Rockets at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 4: Oklahoma City Thunder at Utah Jazz, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Tuesday, April 24

  • Game 5 (if necessary): Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics, Time TBD, TV TBD 
  • Game 5 (if necessary): Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers, Time TBD, TV TBD 
  • Game 5 (if necessary): San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors, Time TBD, TV TBD 
  • Game 5 (if necessary):  New Orleans Pelicans at Portland Trail Blazers, Time TBD, TV TBD 

Wednesday, April 25

  • Game 5 (if necessary): Washington Wizards at Toronto Raptors, Time TBD, TV TBD 
  • Game 5 (if necessary): Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, Time TBD, TV TBD 
  • Game 5 (if necessary): Utah Jazz at Oklahoma City Thunder, Time TBD, TV TBD       
  • Game 5 (if necessary): Minnesota Timberwolves at Houston Rockets, Time TBD, TV TBD    

Thursday, April 26

  • Game 6 (if necessary): Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat, Time TBD, TV TBD 
  • Game 6 (if necessary): Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs, Time TBD, TV TBD
  • Game 6 (if necessary): Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks, Time TBD, TV TBD     
  • Game 6 (if necessary): Portland Trail Blazers at New Orleans Pelicans, Time TBD, TV TBD

Friday, April 27

  • Game 6 (if necessary): Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers, Time TBD, TV TBD
  • Game 6 (if necessary): Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards, Time TBD, TV TBD
  • Game 6 (if necessary): Houston Rockets at Minnesota Timberwolves, Time TBD, TV TBD
  • Game 6 (if necessary): Oklahoma City Thunder at Utah Jazz, Time TBD, TV TBD

Saturday, April 28

  • Game 7 (if necessary): Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers, Time TBD, TNT
  • Game 7 (if necessary): Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics, Time TBD, TNT
  • Game 7 (if necessary): New Orleans Pelicans at Portland Trail Blazers, Time TBD, TNT 
  • Game 7 (if necessary): San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors, Time TBD, TNT 

Sunday, April 29

  • Game 7 (if necessary): Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, Time TBD, TV TBD 
  • Game 7 (if necessary): Washington Wizards at Toronto Raptors, Time TBD, TV TBD 
  • Game 7 (if necessary): Minnesota Timberwolves at Houston Rockets, Time TBD, TV TBD 
  • Game 7 (if necessary): Utah Jazz at Oklahoma City Thunder, Time TBD, TV TBD  

Monday, April 30 or Tuesday, May 1

  • Conference semifinals begin (possible move up to April 28-29, depending on how quickly first-round series end)

Tuesday, May 15 or Wednesday, May 16

  • Conference finals begin (possible move up to May 13-14, depending on how quickly conference semifinals end)

Thursday, May 21 through Sunday, June 17

  • 2018 NBA Finals begin
