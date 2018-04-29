NBA Playoffs 2018: Saturday schedule, TV channels, online stream, matchups, dates, times, bracket
The NBA postseason continues Saturday with one Game 7 and a Game 1
We're almost out of the first round of the NBA playoffs, but we still have one more Game 7 to look forward to this weekend. The Celtics are the latest team to advance into the second round after knocking off the Bucks on Saturday. The Cavs and Pacers follow suit Sunday with a Game 7 of their own. Meanwhile the second round will begin in the Western Conference, with the Warriors hosting the Pelicans on Saturday and the Rockets hosting the Jazz on Sunday.
This schedule will be updating every morning so you'll have the most up-to-date information for each day's games, so be sure to keep checking back as the postseason goes on.
2018 NBA Playoff Bracket
Saturday, April 28
- Game 1: New Orleans Pelicans at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT
Sunday, April 29
- Game 7 (if necessary): Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, 1 p.m. ET, ABC
- Game 1: Utah Jazz at Houston Rockets, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC
Monday, April 30 or Tuesday, May 1
- Conference semifinals begin (possible move up to April 28-29, depending on how quickly first-round series end)
Tuesday, May 15 or Wednesday, May 16
- Conference finals begin (possible move up to May 13-14, depending on how quickly conference semifinals end)
Thursday, May 21 through Sunday, June 17
- 2018 NBA Finals begin
