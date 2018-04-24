NBA Playoffs 2018: Schedule, scores, bracket TV info for every first-round postseason matchup

One playoff series is through, and another two may be on the way. The Pelicans eagerly await the winner of the Warriors vs. Spurs series, and Tuesday could see that series to conclusion as Golden State tries to close out at home. Meanwhile, the 76ers hope to do the same against the Heat in Philadelphia.

The third game Tuesday is a cornerstone rather than a closeout: The Celtics host the Bucks in a 2-2 series, a Game 5 follow up to one of the best games of the playoffs.

Below are the schedules, scores and TV channels for every first-round series (info on live streaming here):

Eastern Conference

Western Conference

New Orleans wins series 4-0

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket