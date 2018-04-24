NBA Playoffs 2018: Schedule, scores, bracket TV info for every first-round postseason matchup
The first round of the NBA postseason is kicking into high gear, and we've got the scores from every single game
One playoff series is through, and another two may be on the way. The Pelicans eagerly await the winner of the Warriors vs. Spurs series, and Tuesday could see that series to conclusion as Golden State tries to close out at home. Meanwhile, the 76ers hope to do the same against the Heat in Philadelphia.
The third game Tuesday is a cornerstone rather than a closeout: The Celtics host the Bucks in a 2-2 series, a Game 5 follow up to one of the best games of the playoffs.
Below are the schedules, scores and TV channels for every first-round series (info on live streaming here):
Eastern Conference
No. 1 Toronto Raptors (59-23) vs. No. 8 Washington Wizards (43-39)
- Game 1 in Toronto: Raptors 114, Wizards 106 | Herbert: Raptors slay playoff demons
- Game 2 in Toronto: Raptors 130, Wizards 119 | Barnewall: Raptors prove old ways are extinct
- Game 3 in Washington: Wizards 122, Raptors 103
- Game 4 in Washington: Wizards 106, Raptors 98
- Game 5 in Toronto: Wednesday, April 25, 7 p.m. ET, NBA TV
- Game 6 in Washington: Friday, April 27, TBA
- Game 7 in Toronto: Sunday, April 29, TBA (if necessary)
No. 2 Boston Celtics (55-27) vs. No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks (44-38)
- Game 1 in Boston: Celtics 113, Bucks 107 (OT) | Maloney: Celtics win after crazy sequence
- Game 2 in Boston: Celtics 120, Bucks 106 | Herbert: Giannis, Middleton can't beat Celtics by themselves
- Game 3 in Milwaukee: Bucks 116, Celtics 92 | Maloney: Bucks' role players dominate
- Game 4 in Milwaukee: Bucks 104, Celtics 102 | Maloney: Celtics' loss teaches valuable lessons
- Game 5 in Boston: Tuesday, April 24, 7 p.m. ET, NBA TV
- Game 6 in Milwaukee: Thursday, April 26, TBA
- Game 7 in Boston: Saturday, April 28, TBA, TNT (if necessary)
No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers (52-30) vs. No. 6 Miami Heat (44-38)
- Game 1 in Philadelphia: 76ers 130, Heat 103 | Barnewall: Simmons stuns in playoff debut
- Game 2 in Philadelphia: Heat 113, 76ers 103 | Botkin: Wade turns back the clock
- Game 3 in Miami: 76ers 128, Heat 108
- Game 4 in Miami: 76ers 106, Heat 102 | Herbert: Everything the Sixers overcame
- Game 5 in Philadelphia: Tuesday, April 24, 8 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 6 in Miami: Thursday, April 26, TBA (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Philadelphia: Saturday, April 28, TBA, TNT (if necessary)
No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers (50-32) vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers (48-34)
- Game 1 in Cleveland: Pacers 98, Cavaliers 80 | Herbert: Offensive issues plague Cavs
- Game 2 in Cleveland: Cavaliers 100, Pacers 97 | Herbert: LeBron finds sidekick in Korver
- Game 3 in Indianapolis: Pacers 92, Cavaliers 90 Herbert: Cavs' nightmare second half
- Game 4 in Indianapolis: Cavaliers 104, Pacers 100
- Game 5 in Cleveland: Wednesday, April 25, 7 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 6 in Indianapolis: Friday, April 27, TBA
- Game 7 in Cleveland: Sunday, April 29, TBA (if necessary)
Western Conference
No. 1 Houston Rockets (65-17) vs. No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves (47-35)
- Game 1 in Houston: Rockets 104, Timberwolves 101
- Game 2 in Houston: Rockets 102, Timberwolves 82
- Game 3 in Minneapolis: Timberwolves 121, Rockets 105 | Forgrave: Wolves' win gives fans hope
- Game 4 in Minneapolis: Rockets 119, Timberwolves 100 | Forgrave: Rockets' perfect fourth
- Game 5 in Houston: Wednesday, April 25, 9:30 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 6 in Minneapolis: Friday, April 27, TBA (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Houston: Sunday, April 29, TBA (if necessary)
No. 2 Golden State Warriors (58-24) vs. No. 7 San Antonio Spurs (47-35)
- Game 1 in Oakland: Warriors 113, Spurs 92 | Ward-Henninger: Kerr one-ups Pop
- Game 2 in Oakland: Warriors 116, Spurs 101 | Ward-Henninger: Warriors answer physical counterpunch
- Game 3 in San Antonio: Warriors 110, Spurs 97
- Game 4 in San Antonio: Spurs 103, Warriors 90
- Game 5 in Oakland: Tuesday, April 24, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 6 in San Antonio: Thursday, April 26, TBA (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Oakland: Saturday, April 28, TBA, TNT (if necessary)
No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers (49-33) vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans (48-34)
New Orleans wins series 4-0
- Game 1 in Portland: Pelicans 97, Trail Blazers 95 | Barnewall: Holiday the real hero of Game 1
- Game 2 in Portland: Pelicans 111, Trail Blazers 102 | Barnewall: Playoff Rondo looks to finish
- Game 3 in New Orleans: Pelicans 119, Trail Blazers 102 | Skiver: Pelicans have unleashed Mirotic
- Game 4 in New Orleans: Pelicans 131, Trail Blazers 123 | Ward-Henninger: Should Warriors worry?
No. 4 Oklahoma City Thunder (48-34) vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz (48-34)
- Game 1 in Oklahoma City: Thunder 116, Jazz 108
- Game 2 in Oklahoma City: Jazz 102, Thunder 95 | Maloney: Thunder stars go 0-14 in final frame
- Game 3 in Utah: Jazz 115, Thunder 102
- Game 4 in Utah: Jazz 116, Thunder 96 | Bizarre wrong call against Jazz
- Game 5 in Oklahoma City: Wednesday, April 25, 9:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV
- Game 6 in Utah: Friday, April 27, TBA (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Oklahoma City: Sunday, April 29, TBA (if necessary)
2018 NBA Playoff Bracket
-
Westbrook had no impact on Rubio
Russell Westbrook didn't shut down Ricky Rubio -- or anybody for that matter
-
NBA playoffs scores and highlights
We've got everything you need to know from Tuesday's NBA playoff games
-
NBA playoffs injury tracker
Keeping track of all the injury updates for every NBA playoff series
-
76ers owner picks up Meek Mill from jail
Michael Rubin has long been an advocate for the release of the Philly rapper
-
76ers vs. Heat odds, Game 5 picks
Micah Roberts set lines for Vegas' biggest sports books. Now, he's dishing out NBA picks.
-
No need to panic in Game 5, Raptors
Old habits do die hard for this version of the Raptors