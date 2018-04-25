NBA Playoffs 2018 schedule, scores, updates, highlights: Cavs-Pacers, Wizards-Raptors, Jazz-Thunder, Wolves-Rockets

Catch up on all the news, scores and highlights from Wednesday's NBA playoff action

It's time for another round of Game 5s on this beautiful NBA Wednesday. It's a strong night with four games on the docket. The Raptors and Wizards are all tied at 2-2, and the winner will gain a huge advantage. Same goes for the Pacers and Cavaliers, also even at 2-2. So far, nobody in that series can win two in a row. Meanwhile out West, the Rockets and Jazz, each up 3-1, both have a chance to eliminate their respective opponent and head into the second round of the playoffs.

Be sure to stay and hang out with us, because we have all the news, highlights and analysis you could ever need. 

NBA playoff scores for Wednesday, April 25

Game 5: Wizards at Raptors

Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (shoulder) will miss Game 5. The last time he played was Game 2, but only for three minutes. 

There was a lot of reason to be concerned about the Raptors in Games 3 and 4. However, if Game 1 and 2 showed us anything, it's that Toronto has no reason to panic yet. Full story

Game 5: Pacers at Cavaliers

George Hill (back) is out for Game 5. Jose Calderon will start in his place for the second game in a row.

Game 5: Timberwolves at Rockets

Tyus Jones (knee) missed Game 4, but the Wolves are hopeful he'll be able to go in Game 5.

Jeff Teague dislocated his finger in Game 4, but he played through the injury. He's expected to play in Game 5.

Game 5: Jazz at Thunder

Ricky Rubio didn't dominate in Game 4, but don't give Russell Westbrook any credit for that. Westbrook will need to be better defensively in Game 5 to avoid an elimination. Full story

