NBA playoffs 2018: Schedules by date, bracket, TV channel info, tip times for every first-round matchup
Four games will ring in the NBA Playoffs on Saturday
The 2018 NBA playoffs tip off Saturday, with the first game slated for 3 p.m. ET when the No. 7 San Antonio Spurs visit the No. 2 Golden State Warriors in a Western Conference showdown. Below is the schedule and viewing information for all eight first-round series, organized by day.
At 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, the NBA playoffs will tip-off with the No. 2 Golden State Warriors and the No. 7 San Antonio Spurs, in a game that many thought might be a Western Conference Finals match-up in the preseason. After that, it's nonstop basketball, as three other series will start on Saturday before we get four more games on Sunday. This schedule will be updating every morning so you'll have the most up-to-date information for each day's games.
2018 NBA Playoff Bracket
Saturday, April 14
- Game 1: San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors, 3 p.m. ET, ABC
- Game 1: Washington Wizards at Toronto Raptors, 5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Game 1: Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Game 1: New Orleans Pelicans at Portland Trail Blazers, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Sunday, April 15
- Game 1: Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics, 1 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 1: Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC
- Game 1: Utah Jazz at Oklahoma City Thunder, 6:30 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 1: Minnesota Timberwolves at Houston Rockets, 9 p.m. ET, TNT
Monday, April 16
- Game 2: Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers, 8 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 2: San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT
Tuesday, April 17
- Game 2: Washington Wizards at Toronto Raptors, 7 p.m. ET, NBA TV
- Game 2: Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics, 8 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 2: New Orleans Pelicans at Portland Trail Blazers, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT
Wednesday, April 18
- Game 2: Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 2: Utah Jazz at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m. ET, NBA TV
- Game 2: Minnesota Timberwolves at Houston Rockets, 9:30 p.m. ET, TNT
Thursday, April 19
- Game 3: Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat, 7 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 3: Portland Trail Blazers at New Orleans Pelicans, 9 p.m. ET, NBA TV
- Game 3: Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs, 9:30 p.m. ET, TNT
Friday, April 20
- Game 3: Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Game 3: Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2
- Game 3: Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Saturday, April 21
- Game 4: Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat, 2:30 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 4: Portland Trail Blazers at New Orleans Pelicans, 5 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 3: Houston Rockets at Minnesota Timberwolves, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Game 3: Oklahoma City Thunder at Utah Jazz, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN
Sunday, April 22
- Game 4: Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks, 1 p.m. ET, ABC
- Game 4: Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC
- Game 4: Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards, 6 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 4: Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers, 8:30 p.m. ET, TNT
Monday, April 23
- Game 4: Houston Rockets at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 4: Oklahoma City Thunder at Utah Jazz, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT
Tuesday, April 24
- Game 5 (if necessary): Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 5 (if necessary): Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 5 (if necessary): San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 5 (if necessary): New Orleans Pelicans at Portland Trail Blazers, Time TBD, TV TBD
Wednesday, April 25
- Game 5 (if necessary): Washington Wizards at Toronto Raptors, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 5 (if necessary): Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 5 (if necessary): Utah Jazz at Oklahoma City Thunder, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 5 (if necessary): Minnesota Timberwolves at Houston Rockets, Time TBD, TV TBD
Thursday, April 26
- Game 6 (if necessary): Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 6 (if necessary): Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 6 (if necessary): Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 6 (if necessary): Portland Trail Blazers at New Orleans Pelicans, Time TBD, TV TBD
Friday, April 27
- Game 6 (if necessary): Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 6 (if necessary): Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 6 (if necessary): Houston Rockets at Minnesota Timberwolves, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 6 (if necessary): Oklahoma City Thunder at Utah Jazz, Time TBD, TV TBD
Saturday, April 28
- Game 7 (if necessary): Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers, Time TBD, TNT
- Game 7 (if necessary): Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics, Time TBD, TNT
- Game 7 (if necessary): New Orleans Pelicans at Portland Trail Blazers, Time TBD, TNT
- Game 7 (if necessary): San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors, Time TBD, TNT
Sunday, April 29
- Game 7 (if necessary): Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 7 (if necessary): Washington Wizards at Toronto Raptors, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 7 (if necessary): Minnesota Timberwolves at Houston Rockets, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 7 (if necessary): Utah Jazz at Oklahoma City Thunder, Time TBD, TV TBD
Monday, April 30 or Tuesday, May 1
- Conference semifinals begin (possible move up to April 28-29, depending on how quickly first-round series end)
Tuesday, May 15 or Wednesday, May 16
- Conference finals begin (possible move up to Mat 13-14, depending on how quickly conference semifinals end)
Thursday, May 21 through Sunday, June 17
- 2018 NBA Finals begin
