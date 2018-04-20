NBA Playoffs 2018 scores, bracket, schedule, TV info for every first-round postseason matchup

The first round of the NBA postseason is kicking into high gear, and we've got the scores from every single game

It's been one heck of a postseason ride so far in the NBA playoffs, and it's still only the first round. Teams like the Warriors have lived up to their lofty expectations while teams like the Pelicans have shocked pretty much everyone with their success. We're here to make sure you don't miss a second of NBA playoff action.

Below are the schedules, scores and TV channels for every first-round series (info on live streaming here):

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Toronto Raptors (59-23) vs. No. 8 Washington Wizards (43-39)

Playoff series breakdown

No. 2 Boston Celtics (55-27) vs. No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks (44-38)

Playoff series breakdown

No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers (52-30) vs. No. 6 Miami Heat (44-38)

Playoff series breakdown

No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers (50-32) vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers (48-34)

Playoff series breakdown

Western Conference

No. 1 Houston Rockets (65-17) vs. No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves (47-35)

Playoff series breakdown

  • Game 1 in Houston: Rockets 104, Timberwolves 101
  • Game 2 in Houston: Rockets 102, Timberwolves 82
  • Game 3 in Minneapolis: Saturday, April 21, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
  • Game 4 in Minneapolis: Monday, April 23, 8 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 5 in Houston: TBA (if necessary)
  • Game 6 in Minneapolis: TBA (if necessary)
  • Game 7 in Houston: TBA (if necessary)

No. 2 Golden State Warriors (58-24) vs. No. 7 San Antonio Spurs (47-35)

Playoff series breakdown

No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers (49-33) vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans (48-34)

Playoff series breakdown

No. 4 Oklahoma City Thunder (48-34) vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz (48-34)

Playoff series breakdown

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket

2018-nba-bracket.jpg
Igor Mello/CBS Sports
CBS Sports Writer

James Herbert is somewhat fond of basketball, feature writing and understatements. A former season-ticket holder for the expansion Toronto Raptors, Herbert does not think the NBA was better back in the... Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES