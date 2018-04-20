NBA Playoffs 2018 scores, bracket, schedule, TV info for every first-round postseason matchup
The first round of the NBA postseason is kicking into high gear, and we've got the scores from every single game
It's been one heck of a postseason ride so far in the NBA playoffs, and it's still only the first round. Teams like the Warriors have lived up to their lofty expectations while teams like the Pelicans have shocked pretty much everyone with their success. We're here to make sure you don't miss a second of NBA playoff action.
Below are the schedules, scores and TV channels for every first-round series (info on live streaming here):
Eastern Conference
No. 1 Toronto Raptors (59-23) vs. No. 8 Washington Wizards (43-39)
- Game 1 in Toronto: Raptors 114, Wizards 106 | Herbert: Raptors slay playoff demons
- Game 2 in Toronto: Raptors 130, Wizards 119 | Barnewall: Raptors prove old ways are extinct
- Game 3 in Washington: Friday, April 20, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN 2
- Game 4 in Washington: Sunday, April 22, 6 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 5 in Toronto: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 6 in Washington: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Toronto: TBA (if necessary)
No. 2 Boston Celtics (55-27) vs. No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks (44-38)
- Game 1 in Boston: Celtics 113, Bucks 107 (OT) | Maloney: Celtics win after crazy sequence
- Game 2 in Boston: Celtics 120, Bucks 106 | Herbert: Giannis, Middleton can't beat Celtics by themselves
- Game 3 in Milwaukee: Friday, April 20, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Game 4 in Milwaukee: Sunday, April 22, 1 p.m. ET, ABC
- Game 5 in Boston: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 6 in Milwaukee: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Boston: TBA (if necessary)
No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers (52-30) vs. No. 6 Miami Heat (44-38)
- Game 1 in Philadelphia: 76ers 130, Heat 103 | Barnewall: Simmons stuns in playoff debut
- Game 2 in Philadelphia: Heat 113, 76ers 103 | Botkin: Wade turns back the clock
- Game 3 in Miami: 76ers 128, Heat 108
- Game 4 in Miami: Saturday, April 21, 2:30 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 5 in Philadelphia: TBD
- Game 6 in Miami: TBD (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Philadelphia: TBD (if necessary)
No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers (50-32) vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers (48-34)
- Game 1 in Cleveland: Pacers 98, Cavaliers 80 | Herbert: Offensive issues plague Cavs
- Game 2 in Cleveland: Cavaliers 100, Pacers 97 | Herbert: LeBron finds sidekick in Korver
- Game 3 in Indianapolis: Friday, April 20, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Game 4 in Indianapolis: Sunday, April 22, 8:30 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 5 in Cleveland: TBA
- Game 6 in Indianapolis: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Cleveland: TBA (if necessary)
Western Conference
No. 1 Houston Rockets (65-17) vs. No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves (47-35)
- Game 1 in Houston: Rockets 104, Timberwolves 101
- Game 2 in Houston: Rockets 102, Timberwolves 82
- Game 3 in Minneapolis: Saturday, April 21, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Game 4 in Minneapolis: Monday, April 23, 8 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 5 in Houston: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 6 in Minneapolis: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Houston: TBA (if necessary)
No. 2 Golden State Warriors (58-24) vs. No. 7 San Antonio Spurs (47-35)
- Game 1 in Oakland: Warriors 113, Spurs 92 | Ward-Henninger: Kerr one-ups Pop
- Game 2 in Oakland: Warriors 116, Spurs 101 | Ward-Henninger: Warriors answer physical counterpunch
- Game 3 in San Antonio: Warriors 110, Spurs 97
- Game 4 in San Antonio: Sunday, April 22, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC
- Game 5 in Oakland: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 6 in San Antonio: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Oakland: TBA (if necessary)
No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers (49-33) vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans (48-34)
- Game 1 in Portland: Pelicans 97, Trail Blazers 95 | Barnewall: Holiday the real hero of Game 1
- Game 2 in Portland: Pelicans 111, Trail Blazers 102 | Barnewall: Playoff Rondo looks to finish what he started last year
- Game 3 in New Orleans: Pelicans 119, Trail Blazers 102
- Game 4 in New Orleans: Saturday, April 21, 5 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 5 in Portland: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 6 in New Orleans: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Portland: TBA (if necessary)
No. 4 Oklahoma City Thunder (48-34) vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz (48-34)
- Game 1 in Oklahoma City: Thunder 116, Jazz 108
- Game 2 in Oklahoma City: Jazz 102, Thunder 95 | Maloney: Thunder stars go 0-14 in final frame
- Game 3 in Utah: Saturday, April 21, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Game 4 in Utah: Monday, April 23, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 5 in Oklahoma City: TBA
- Game 6 in Utah: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Oklahoma City: TBA (if necessary)
2018 NBA Playoff Bracket
-
