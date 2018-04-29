NBA Playoffs 2018: Scores, bracket, schedule, TV info for every postseason matchup

The first round of the NBA postseason is wrapping up, and we've got the scores from every single game

The Eastern Conference is lagging behind the West a little bit, as the Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers will have their Game 7 on Sunday after the second round has begun out West.

On Saturday, the Celtics eliminated the Bucks in Game 7 of their first-round series and the Warriors will host the Pelicans to kick off the second round.

Below are the schedules, scores and TV channels for every first-round series (info on live streaming here):

Eastern Conference

First round: No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 8 Washington Wizards 
Toronto wins series 4-2

First round: No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks 
Boston wins series 4-3

First round: No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 6 Miami Heat 
Philadelphia wins series 4-1

First round: No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers 
Playoff series breakdown

Western Conference

First round: No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves
Houston wins series 4-1

First round: No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 7 San Antonio Spurs
Golden State wins series 4-1 

First round: No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans 
New Orleans wins series 4-0

First round: No. 4 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz
Utah wins series 4-2

Western Conference semifinals: No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans
Playoff series breakdown

  • Game 1 in Oakland: Saturday, April 28, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 2 in Oakland: TBA
  • Game 3 in New Orleans: TBA
  • Game 4 in New Orleans: TBA
  • Game 5 in Oakland: TBA (if necessary)
  • Game 6 in New Orleans: TBA (if necessary)
  • Game 7 in Oakland: TBA (if necessary)

Western Conference semifinals: No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz

  • Game 1 in Houston: Sunday, April 29, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC
  • Game 2 in Houston: TBA
  • Game 3 in Utah: TBA
  • Game 4 in Utah: TBA
  • Game 5 in Houston: TBA (if necessary)
  • Game 6 in Utah: TBA (if necessary)
  • Game 7 in Houston: TBA (if necessary)

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket

nba-bracket-celtics-win-1
Igor Mello/CBS Sports
