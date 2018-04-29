NBA Playoffs 2018: Scores, bracket, schedule, TV info for every postseason matchup

The Eastern Conference is lagging behind the West a little bit, as the Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers will have their Game 7 on Sunday after the second round has begun out West.

On Saturday, the Celtics eliminated the Bucks in Game 7 of their first-round series and the Warriors will host the Pelicans to kick off the second round.

Below are the schedules, scores and TV channels for every first-round series (info on live streaming here):

Eastern Conference

First round: No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 8 Washington Wizards

Toronto wins series 4-2

First round: No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks

Boston wins series 4-3

First round: No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 6 Miami Heat

Philadelphia wins series 4-1

First round: No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers

Playoff series breakdown

Western Conference

First round: No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves

Houston wins series 4-1

First round: No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 7 San Antonio Spurs

Golden State wins series 4-1

First round: No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans wins series 4-0

First round: No. 4 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz

Utah wins series 4-2

Western Conference semifinals: No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans

Playoff series breakdown

Game 1 in Oakland: Saturday, April 28, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 2 in Oakland: TBA

Game 3 in New Orleans: TBA

Game 4 in New Orleans: TBA



Game 5 in Oakland: TBA (if necessary)



Game 6 in New Orleans: TBA (if necessary)

Game 7 in Oakland: TBA (if necessary)

Western Conference semifinals: No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz

Game 1 in Houston: Sunday, April 29, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 2 in Houston: TBA

Game 3 in Utah: TBA

Game 4 in Utah: TBA



Game 5 in Houston: TBA (if necessary)



Game 6 in Utah: TBA (if necessary)

Game 7 in Houston: TBA (if necessary)

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket